Pandaw launches Irrawaddy excursion

Pandaw Expeditions has announced the introduction of a new excursion to the Pagan-era village of Salay in Burma.

The excursion takes place on day three of the Mandalay Pagan Packet itinerary, which sails the Irrawaddy River to Burma’s ancient royal capitals.

Salay’s history is rooted in the twelfth and thirteenth centuries as an overspill of Old Pagan. Salay remains an active religious centre with almost fifty monasteries and many Pagan-era shrines to explore on foot, offering an insight into Buddhist culture. The shrines are well-preserved thanks to the devotion of the monks who tend to them.

“Visitors to Salay can truly claim to have stepped off the tourist trail,” said Pandaw founder, Paul Strachan. “Our Pandaw expedition managers are constantly carrying out reconnaissance on new routes we sail, in search of undiscovered treasures for inquisitive guests to explore. When we came across the secrets of Salay, I was so impressed by the wealth of history, preserved temples and sheer beauty, that I decided it was an essential addition to the Irrawaddy itinerary.”

The seven-night Mandalay Pagan Packet itinerary departs from Pagan to Mandalay (upstream) or from Mandalay to Pagan (downstream), from February to March 2017, from September 2017 to March 2018, and from July 2018 to April 2019.

The ports of call between Pagan and Mandalay include Salay, Pakokku, Yandabo, Amarapura, Sagaing and Mingun. The ships that sail the itinerary are RV Kalaw Pandaw, RV Orient Pandaw and RV Kha Byoo Pandaw.

Prices start from US$1,535 per person, based on twin share. It includes airport or hotel transfers to/from the ship, excursions and entrance fees, guide services, gratuities to crew, main meals, locally made soft drinks, local beer and local spirits, jugged coffee and a selection of teas and tisanes, mineral water. International flights are additional.

Call 0208 326 5620 or go to pandaw.com.