Paul Gauguin Cruises features two seven-night Tahiti & the Society Islands voyages on The Gauguin offering the perfect way to celebrate the festive season in paradise.

On The Gauguin’s 23rd December 2017 voyage, guests can enjoy a “White Christmas” on French Polynesia’s white-sand beaches, or they can ring in the New Year on the South Seas in festive style during the 30th December 2017 cruise.

The seven-night Tahiti & the Society Islands festive cruises depart Papeete, Tahiti and sail to Huahine, Taha’a (Motu Mahana), Bora Bora (overnight) and Moorea (overnight) in the Society Islands. In addition to cruising to beautiful islands in French Polynesia and highlighting Polynesian culture, these voyages feature complimentary access to Paul Gauguin Cruises’ two exclusive retreats—Motu Mahana, an islet off the coast of Taha’a, and a private beach in Bora Bora. At Motu Mahana, guests enjoy a day of watersports, Polynesian activities, a barbecue feast and cocktails from full-service and floating bars. In Bora Bora, guests can relax on a white-sand beach and enjoy refreshments, a game of volleyball and snorkeling in crystal-clear waters.

The 23rd December sailing features Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) scientist Martin Robards PhD, who will share his expertise in a series of lectures on topics that include WCS’ Global Marine Programme, the South Pacific and global connectivity and Arctic conservation.

Both voyages feature the Stewards of Nature programme, which invites guests to discover and value nature through hands-on, interactive learning for children and teens ages 7-17, as well as older family members. Every day of the cruise, there is a combination of naturalist-led island and/or beach excursions, science activities, crafts, games and other adventures. Depending on the itinerary, children might learn about underwater life during a snorkelling excursion, observe the ocean or the stars through binoculars or an onboard telescope, learn about different kinds of marine life and their habitats, reinforce their discoveries by playing Ocean Trivia or Oceanopoly, go on a dolphin-watching expedition, swim with sharks and rays, play beach games and race hermit crabs, enjoy a dance performance or a movie and a pizza party on board and learn what it means to be a Steward of Nature. While all of the activities on the itinerary are included for children and teens through the nominal fee, family members are invited and encouraged to participate in most activities for the additional cost of the shore excursions.

Fly/cruise prices for the two voyages start from £4,781 per person if booked before 31st August and from £5629 per person if booked after 31st August.

For reservations call Paul Gauguin Cruises on 020 7399 7691 or visit www.pgcruises.com