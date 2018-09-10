Public Choice Awards: Place your votes for the Wave Awards 2019!

The final shortlist for the public vote section of the Wave Awards 2019 has been revealed

You’ve been voting since July for the brightest and best the cruise industry has to offer and now we are thrilled to unveil the final shortlist for the Wave Awards 2019.

Go to worldofcruising.co.uk/vote to see the final shortlist and see which of these magnificent finalists deserve your vote.

Voting stays open until 31 December and the top three in each category will go onto the Wave Awards ceremony to be held at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in central London on 7 March 2019.

This is your opportunity to place your vote for the final time across the cruise lines, travel agents, destinations and bloggers categories.

Already voted? No problem. You can vote for your favourites all over again – or cast your ballot for someone else.

Even better, when you place your vote you will be automatically entered into a free prize draw to win a luxury cruise for two with SeaDream Yacht Club, worth up to £8,000.

The winner can choose from an itinerary in the Caribbean or the Mediterranean to be taken during 2019.

Who scoops the most prestigious prize in cruising is in your hands – click here and get voting!