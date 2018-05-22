P&O Cruises cuts first piece of steel for its latest ship

P&O Cruises marks first construction milestone for newest ship with steel cutting ceremony in Papenburg, Germany

P&O Cruises marked an important construction milestone as it cut the first piece of steel for its newest ship due to be delivered in 2020.

The steel cutting ceremony was attended by P&O Cruises senior vice president, Paul Ludlow; Carnival UK president Josh Weinstein and managing director of Meyer Werft, Tim Meyer.

Paul Ludlow added: “This is a very exciting and momentous day. Our new ship will be the largest ship ever operated by the brand and the largest ever to be dedicated exclusively to the UK cruise industry.

“It will also be the first ship in our market to be powered by LNG, the most environmentally-friendly power source yet for large-scale cruise ships. With UK passenger numbers set to top two million for the first time this year, we are confident in cruising’s future and believe that there will be an exceptionally positive UK response to this ship and the innovations it will bring.

“We also expect this ship to persuade many UK consumers to take that all important first cruise.”

P&O Cruises will announce the name of the new ship on Thursday May 24 at 4pm on the company’s Facebook page.

This highly anticipated announcement comes as a result of a competition that P&O Cruises ran last year when it invited members of the public to suggest a suitable name for the ship.

Over 30,000 submissions were received with a panel of experts making the final decision.

Check out the video of the steel cutting below and be sure to check in with World of Cruising on Thursday to hear more about the big reveal.