P&O Cruises Food Heroes take to the high seas in 2018

P&O Cruises Food Heroes are once again taking to the high seas to serve up some of the finest gourmet experiences to be had on land or water.

The cruise line’s 2018 Food Heroes cruises are headlined by some of the brightest lights of the British culinary scene and are a fabulous opportunity for anyone with an interest in food to meet their own food hero, whether it is James Martin, Marco Pierre White, Olly Smith, Atul Kochhar or Eric Lanlard. Each cruise features masterclasses, book signings, Q&As and private dining with exclusive hosted dinners. There are also selected opportunities to join the chefs on one of their carefully crafted gastronomic shore excursions in handpicked ports of call.

P&O Cruises senior vice president, Paul Ludlow, says: “We love to eat well at P&O Cruises and pride ourselves on offering a huge range of dining experiences – from casual, contemporary dishes to fine dining – that will appeal to all discerning foodies. Our Food Heroes cruises go one step further and provide guests with a unique opportunity to meet, spend time with and pick the brains of some of the best chefs and wine experts in the land, while enjoying a truly memorable holiday.”

Marco Pierre White will be on the following cruises in 2018:

· Britannia (B817): Seven-night cruise departing 17 June 2018, from £749pp

Southampton – Stavanger – Olden – Innvikfjorden – Nordfjord – Andalsnes – Romsdalsfjord – Bergen – Southampton

· Britannia (B818): 14-night cruise departing 24 June 2018, from £1,105pp

Southampton – Warnemunde – Helsinki – St Petersburg – Tallinn – Stockholm – Copenhagen – Skagen – Southampton

· Ventura (N820): 12-night cruise departing 5 August 2018, from £1,349pp

Southampton – La Coruna – Madeira – La Palma – Tenerife – Gran Canaria – Lisbon – Southampton

· Ventura (N826): 17-night cruise departing 18 September 2018, from £1,579pp

Southampton – Palma – Zakinthos – Mykonos – Santorini – Athens – Katakolon – Gibraltar – Southampton

· Azura (A825): 13-night cruise departing 15 September 2018, from £1,119pp

Southampton – Madeira – La Palma – Tenerife – Gran Canaria – Lanzarote – Lisbon – Vigo – Southampton

· Britannia (B828): 12-night cruise departing 30 September 2018, from £1,112pp

Southampton – La Coruna – Madeira – La Palma – Tenerife – Gran Canaria – Lisbon – Southampton

Atul Kochhar will be on the following cruises in 2018:

· Azura (A808): 14-night cruise departing 13 April 2018, from £1,099pp

Southampton – Alicante – Barcelona – Toulon – La Spezia – Civitavecchia – Cartagena – Gibraltar – Southampton

· Ventura (N807): 13-night cruise departing 21 April 2018, from £899pp

Southampton – Madeira – La Palma – Gran Canaria – Tenerife – Lanzarote – La Coruna – Southampton

· Ventura (N808): seven-night cruise departing 4 May 2018, from £599pp

Southampton – Vigo – Lisbon – Oporto – St Peter Port – Southampton

· Ventura (N817): seven-night cruise departing 20 July 2018, from £799pp

Southampton – St Peter Port – Oporto – Lisbon – Vigo – Southampton

Olly Smith will be on the following cruises in 2018:

· Azura (A811): 13-night cruise departing 6 May 2018, from £949pp

Southampton – Madeira – La Palma – Tenerife – Gran Canaria – Lanzarote – Lisbon – Southampton

· Britannia (B828): 12-night cruise departing 30 September 2018, from £1.112pp

Southampton – La Coruna – Madeira – La Palma – Tenerife – Gran Canaria – Lisbon – Southampton

· Ventura (N835): 13-night cruise departing 26 November 2018, from £829pp

Southampton – Madeira – Tenerife – Gran Canaria – Lanzarote – La Coruna – Southampton

Eric Lanlard will be on the following cruises in 2018:

· Britannia (B809): 14-night cruise departing 8 April 2018, from £1,059pp

Southampton – Madeira – La Palma – Tenerife – Gran Canaria – Lanzarote – Lisbon – Southampton

· Britannia (B813): seven-night cruise departing 13 May 2018, from £749pp

Southampton – Stavanger – Alesund – Olden – Innvikfjorden – Nordfjord – Bergen – Southampton

· Britannia (B824): 14-night cruise departing 19 August 2018, from £1,510pp

Southampton – Alicante – Barcelona – Monte Carlo – Florence/Pisa – Civitavecchia – Cartagena – Gibraltar – Southampton

· Britannia (B825): seven-night cruise departing 2 September 2018, from £859pp

Southampton – Stavanger – Flam – Aurlandsfjord – Sognefjord – Olden – Innvikfjorden – Nordfjord – Bergen – Southampton

· Britannia (B826): seven-night cruise departing 9 September 2018, from £739pp

Southampton – Bilbao – Gijon – La Coruna – St Peter Port – Southampton

James Martin will be on the following cruise in 2018:

· Britannia (B806): 14-night cruise departing 16 March 2018, from £1,149pp

Barbados – Dominica– St Maarten – Tortola – Ponta Delgada – Southampton

