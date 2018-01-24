Princess Cruises add a dash of celebrity to their upcoming autumn season

A selection of famous faces are headed to the Sapphire Princess to entertain passengers as part of Princess Cruises’ guest speaker initiative

Ever wanted to grill Ken Barlow about Deidre? Or find out what Ann Widdecombe really thought of appearing on Strictly Come Dancing? Perhaps you’d like to ask Terry Butcher why on earth he didn’t go off injured after splitting his head open for England against Sweden?

Well, thanks to Princess Cruises, you will soon have the opportunity to do so if you book on the Sapphire Princess for their summer/autumn season.

Names confirmed include Coronation Street’s William Roache, former Blue Peter presenter Valerie Singleton, chef Rosemary Shrager, a founding member of Wings, Danny Seiwell, and many more.

The addition of these speakers to the existing line-up means at least one celebrity will appear on each Sapphire Princess sailing during the UK season, aside from a three-day Channel Islands voyage in October.

They will host a 45-minute talk with questions and answers, as well as a meet and greet session including photographs and book signings.

Each voyage will also feature educational speakers who will discuss specialist subjects including history and culture, criminology, wellbeing and pop culture.

So, if this mix of culture, celebrity and cruising sounds like a good mix to you, then you’ll want to book yourself a Princess Cruise sharpish!

✪ Princess Cruises is offering a seven-night Norwegian Fjords sailing, round trip from Southampton, on Sapphire Princess from £699 per person. Departing Saturday July 21, ports of call include Stavanger, Olden, Hellesylt, Geiranger and Bergen. To book visit princess.com, call 0344 338 8663, or contact your local travel agent.