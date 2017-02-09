Princess Cruises offers up to $600 onboard spending money

Cruise News

By Jill Sayles on

Crown Princess at sea

Princess Cruises is offering holidaymakers up to $600 onboard spending money per couple on Europe sailings.

The offer runs from February 10 – February 21, 2017. Guests will also be able to benefit from booking with a low 5% deposit.

The offer applies to over 30 cruises in Europe ranging from five to 14 nights.

Cruises include:
· Up to $300 onboard spend per couple a five night Adriatic Sea voyage on new ship Majestic Princess. Departing April 4 2017, the ship will sail roundtrip from Rome, calling at Kotor and Corfu. Prices start from £449pp.
· Up to $300 onboard spend per couple for a seven night Greek Isles cruise on Royal Princess, departing June 10, 2017. Royal Princess is featured in the second series of ITV’s documentary ‘The Cruise’. Prices start from £499pp

· Up to $600 onboard spend per couple for a 12 night cruise around the British Isles, calling at ports including Dublin, Belfast and Edinburgh. Prices start from £999pp, departing May 25, 2017.

· Up to $600 onboard spend per couple for an 11 night Scandinavia and Russia cruise, sailing on Regal Princess. Prices start from £1,099pp, departing May 22, 2017.
For more information call 0843 373 0333 or visit: princess.com
