Queen of Cruising Jane McDonald Discovers the Magic of The Mekong – and we can’t wait!

We’re excited about seeing the singer and TV star join AmaDara for this week’s show Cruising with Jane McDonald, which is on Channel 5 this Friday

She’s already seen the best that San Francisco has to offer aboard Princess Cruises’ Ruby Princess and spent some time on Quark Expedition’s Ocean Diamond cruising around the Icelandic coastline. But now, Jane McDonald, is travelling down the Mekong in the latest episode of her popular Channel 5 TV show, Cruising with Jane McDonald.

Airing this Friday (23 February), the singer and former Loose Women star will be seeing the highlights of this wonderful part of Asia onboard AmaWaterway’s river cruiser, AmaDara.

Heading from Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam to Prek Kdam in Cambodia, Jane will throw herself into everything that the Mekong can muster, whether that’s visiting a local silk factory, eating crickets and other regional ‘delicacies’ in a local market and watching the sun rise over Angkor Wat, the largest religious monument in the world.

And she’ll get to enjoy all of this in the luxury of AmaWaterway’s specialist Mekong cruiser, AmaDara, which holds just 214 passengers and whose French Colonial décor and Mekong artefacts made by native craftsmen act as a tribute to this stunning river.

Viewers can also expect outrageous flirting, numerous references to her hometown of Wakefield and, of course, a song. We wouldn’t have her any other way.