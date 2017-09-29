To do its part to help reach its goal of raising at least $2.5 million for the Hope Starts Here hurricane relief campaign, Regent Seven Seas Cruises today announced that it is donating £300 per guest for new bookings made from now until 31 October 2017, aboard eight select 2018 Caribbean voyages aboard Seven Seas Explorer.

Additionally, travellers making those new bookings will enjoy a saving of £300 per guest.

“We are deeply moved over the devastation that the hurricanes left in their wake, but thankful that many islands were spared the storms’ full force,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “We have been in contact with our friends and business partners who were severely impacted and they have all said the same thing, ‘we will rebuild.’ Their resilience and strength is truly inspirational and they are already working hard to return their towns to their radiance and charm — now it’s up to us to give them the well-deserved help that they need.”

Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ donation and savings offer will contribute to Hope Starts Here, the hurricane recovery campaign of parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., which has committed to match up to $1.25 million in donations from its valued guests, team members, suppliers and partners. The applicable 2018 Caribbean voyages aboard Seven Seas Explorer are:

3 January 11-night Eastern Caribbean

20 January 10-night Western Caribbean

30 January 10-night Eastern Caribbean

9 February 10-night Western Caribbean

19 February 10-night Eastern Caribbean

1 March 10-night Western Caribbean

11 March 10-night Eastern Caribbean

21 March 14-night Bermuda & Transatlantic

For more information about Hope Starts Here or to make an immediate donation that will be matched, please visit www.RSSC.com/HopeStartsHere.

For more information about the world’s most inclusive luxury experience, or to make a reservation, please contact a professional travel agent, visit www.RSSC.com, or call 02380 682 280