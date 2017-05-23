Campaign features savings of up to 30% per cruise for sailings on recently refurbished Seven Seas Voyager

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the most inclusive, luxury cruise line has launched a brand-new Luxury Summer Sale in the UK, exclusively for selected sailings on the recently refurbished Seven Seas Voyager.

The campaign offers guests the chance to experience ultra-luxury on five culturally rich and sun-drenched Mediterranean sailings between 1 August and 19 September 2017, with savings of up to 30%. Guests who book the sailings will enjoy the most inclusive cruise proposition in the industry with free return flights, transfers, unlimited shore excursions, unlimited drinks including fine wines and spirits, fine-dining in all restaurants, gratuities, unlimited WiFi and more.

“The beautiful ports of the Mediterranean are not only the perfect backdrop to showcase this stunning ship, but are also only a short flight away for many of our UK customers,” said Graham Sadler Managing Director Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “I am sure that our guests will love the newly sparkling fine-dining restaurants, convivial bars and lounges and luxuriously appointed suites.”

Complimentary shore excursions allow guests a hassle free, in-depth experience in each of the ports of call. Adventurers may find themselves in Valencia exploring the spectacular Requena caves followed by wine-tasting at the renowned and distinguished wine cellar, Pago de Tharsys Cellar; or they may choose to learn more about Moroccan culture with a delightful folkloric show while enjoying pastries and mint tea in Tangier.

Seven Seas Voyager completed a 25-day, bow-to-stern refurbishment in November 2016 as part of Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ $125 million ongoing fleet-wide refurbishment programme. The ship matches the same elegant style and indisputable attention to detail of recently launched Seven Seas Explorer, which entered service on 20 July 2016, and has since been recognised as the most luxurious ship ever built. The new refined décor of Seven Seas Voyager’s Penthouse, Concierge and Deluxe Suites accentuate their spaciousness, while flagship restaurant Compass Rose, is resplendent with stunning grand crystal chandeliers, new décor, and completely new menu that offers guests an unprecedented level of personal customisation and choice, making it essentially the largest speciality restaurant at sea.

Public spaces also renewed aboard Seven Seas Voyager include the La Veranda buffet restaurant, Pool Bar & Grill, Voyager Lounge, Reception Area, Coffee Connection, Connoisseur Lounge, Card Room, boutiques, casino and the Canyon Ranch SpaClub. In addition to the physical enhancements, the ship headlines four new captivating production shows: Lights, Camera, Music!, Broadway in Concert, Vegas The Show, and Dancin’ Fool.

The Luxury Summer Sale, exclusively for select sailings on Seven Seas Voyager

Calling the Mediterranean her home for August and September 2017, Seven Seas Voyager visits some of the most enthralling and fascinating ports that, not just the region, but the world has to offer. With embarkation in Rome, Barcelona and Lisbon the ship visits classic Mediterranean destinations such as Florence and Pisa, Monte Carlo and Provence as well as less frequented ports including Porto Vecchio, Palamos and Ibiza.

Flamenco & Paella

10-Night Voyage

1 August 2017

Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy – Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Italy – Porto Vecchio (Corsica), France – La Spezia (Cinque Terre) – Monte Carlo, Monaco – Antibes, France – Provence (Marseille), France – Palamos, Spain – Palma de Mallorca, Spain – Valencia, Spain – Barcelona, Spain

Fares from £4,429 per guest

Extravagant Iberia

9-Night Voyage

11 August 2017

Barcelona, Spain – Provence (Marseille), France – Palma de Mallorca, Spain – Valencia, Spain – Cartegena, Spain – Malaga (Granada), Spain – Gibraltar, UK – Tangier, Morocco – Lisbon (overnight in port), Portugal

Fares from £3,771 per guest

Brava Italia

9-Night Voyage

20 August 2017

Lisbon, Portugal – Seville (Cadiz), Spain – Malaga (Granada) – Alicante, Spain – Palma de Mallorca, Spain – Barcelona, Spain – Provence (Marseille), France – Monte Carlo, Monaco – Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Italy – Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy

Fares from £3,764 per guest

Classic Tuscany

10-Night Voyage

29 August 2017

Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy – Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Italy – Porto Vecchio (Corsica), France – La Spezia (Cinque Terre), Italy – Monte Carlo, Monaco – Antibes, France – Provence (Marseille), France – Palamos, Spain – Palma de Mallorca, Spain – Valencia, Spain – Barcelona, Spain

Fares from £4,544 per guest

Under the Iberian Sun

9-Night Voyage

19 September 2017

Rome (Civitavecchia) – Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Italy – Portofino, Italy – Saint-Tropez, France – Provence (Marseille), France – Barcelona, Spain – Ibiza, Spain – Amalfi/Positano, Italy – Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy

Fares from £3,998 per guest

For more information about Regent Seven Seas Cruises, guests can visit RSSC.com, call 02380 682 280 or contact a professional travel agent.