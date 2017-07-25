River Cruise Q&A

A: At first glance they do look pricey, but like most things in life you get what you pay for. The main thing to remember is that you’re not comparing like with like. Many ocean lines tempt people on board with low fares that include your cabin and food in the main dining room but not much else.

River cruises include a lot more, with few extras and sometimes none at all. With the likes of Viking, Avalon, Emerald and AmaWaterways, your fare will cover daily shore excursions (often with a choice of three or more), as well as wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner, plus 24-hour tea and coffee, bottled water and wi-fi. And when you buy a drink at the bar, you only pay for what’s in your glass, with no automatic gratuity of up to 18 per cent on top.

Luxury lines, such as Uniworld, Scenic, Crystal and Tauck offer even more, with all-inclusive itineraries covering unlimited drinks and crew tips at the end of the cruise. That means you can start the day with a buck’s fizz and finish it with a nightcap, without facing an eye-watering bar bill at the end. Once you’ve paid your fare, all you need is spending money for when you’re ashore – so budgeting for a river cruise is simplicity itself.