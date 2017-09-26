Royal Caribbean announces new features on Independence of the Seas as part of her planned multi-million-pound makeover

Royal Caribbean International has today announced new features that will make Independence of the Seas even more extraordinary when she sets sail in summer 2018 following her multi-million pound makeover.

Independence will boast lots of new and exciting activities like the interactive aqua park Splashaway Bay, which will be bigger and better than ever before and will feature wild waterslides, water cannons, fountains, pools and the infamous drench bucket.

Extending the speciality dining onboard, Izumi, the exotic Asian-inspired dining experience, will be introduced to Independence, giving guests the chance to enjoy fresh sushi and experience high-flying hibachi chefs cooking tableside on Teppanyaki grills.

Breathtakingly beautiful new lounges and Panoramic Ocean View staterooms will add an extra bit of extraordinary to Independence. With stunning wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling views, guests can soak up the feeling of standing on the bridge of the ship and watching the sunset over the coastline, all from the privacy of their own stateroom.

Sailing from Southampton after her incredible makeover in summer 2018, Independence will have an all-improved Ice Rink, as well as a revamped theatre ready to wow with the much-loved Broadway show, Grease.

This news follows the announcement that features including an Escape Room, top deck trampolines, and a laser tag arena, are confirmed as part of the makeover plans.

More features will be revealed in due course, so watch this space…