Royal Caribbean pop-up is a symphony for the senses

Royal Caribbean’s interactive cruise experience in Central London gives the public a sneak preview of what the Symphony of the Seas experience is all about

Families in London looking for a fun trip out should get themselves down to Holborn in Central London this weekend to sample Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas interactive experience.

The event utilises sight, sound, feel, taste and scent to bring the brand’s newest and most extraordinary ship – and the essence of a Royal Caribbean holiday – to life through cutting-edge innovation, West-End quality inspired entertainment and magical, awe-inspiring activities.

World of Cruising was present at the media preview for the event last night and – while we don’t want to spoil the many surprises they have lined-up – we are happy to report that it is a fun experience you won’t soon forget!

Ben Bouldin, associate Vice President and managing director UK & Ireland for Royal Caribbean International, said: “The word ‘Symphony’ itself means an elaborate composition of many different elements coming together in perfect synergy.

“With this in mind, we wanted to create a preview of Symphony of the Seas – our most extraordinary ship to date – that will bring to life the totality of the onboard experience to life in one amazing pop-up, completely interactive experience.

“As with all our new ships, Symphony will push the boundaries of what is possible when holidaying and this event promises to do exactly that… except in the middle of London!”

Check out our gallery images to see what you can expect from the event and make sure you get yourself down to Victoria House, Holborn in Central London on Friday 2nd and 3rd February to find out what the Royal Caribbean team have in store for you!