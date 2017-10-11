Cruise line unveils the greatest composition of family adventures set to debut in 2018

Royal Caribbean International has orchestrated a new holiday experience that is set to redefine family and adventure travel in 2018. Symphony of the Seas, the cruise line’s newest ship, brings together the award-winning and acclaimed features only found on Royal Caribbean, with distinct new experiences that will continue to inspire adventure among guests of all ages. New dining concepts and family activities, awe-inspiring aerial, ice and aqua entertainment, and the most dynamic suite in family travel will join the line-up of Royal Caribbean exclusives – such as robot bartenders at the Bionic Bar powered by Makr Shakr; the iconic AquaTheatre showcasing unrivalled high-flying, high diving performances; and the Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea – for a thrilling crescendo of diverse experiences, all set in the unique seven-neighbourhood concept of the award-winning Oasis-class ships.

Symphony of the Seas will claim the title of the largest cruise ship in the world when she debuts in April 2018 for her inaugural season in Europe. The architectural marvel will accommodate more balcony staterooms overlooking the open ocean and legendary Boardwalk and Central Park neighbourhoods than her popular sister ship, Harmony of the Seas. But there is much more to this ship than her impressive size.

“We’re excited to introduce Symphony of the Seas, our boldest composition yet, offering the best of Royal Caribbean with some new surprises for our guests to create a holiday that adventurers of all ages can enjoy together,” said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “We set out to create a new level of holiday adventure and deliver the ultimate escape for families of all shapes and sizes. Symphony will introduce the most cutting-edge, customisable, and digitally-enhanced experiences in the Royal Caribbean fleet.”

Boardwalk Reimagined

Symphony of the Seas will introduce the new generation of Royal Caribbean’s famed Boardwalk neighbourhood, infused with new energy, interactive experiences and lively venues conceptualised for endless entertainment for all ages. Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade will be the place to watch the “big game” from around the world across 30 big-screen TVs, ensuring everyone has the best seat in the house to cheer on their favourite sports team.

Spanning the length of the Boardwalk, the vibrant sports bar and arcade will be a hot spot for families to enjoy wings, burgers and craft beer on draft, as well as friendly competitions of Ms. Pacman, Star Wars Battle Pod, Ice Skeeball and other popular games. Across the way, aptly adjacent to the Boardwalk’s iconic hand-carved carousel, Sugar Beach sweet and ice-cream shop will bring a sugar high of sweet treats to adults and kids alike, enticing them in with colourful candy-packed walls and tempting ice cream and toppings galore. The sweetest spot on the high seas also will feature family-friendly activities for aspirational bakers.

The highly anticipated additions to the Boardwalk will round out the signature offerings that propelled the neighbourhood’s popularity. The Ultimate Abyss will catapult only the brave from the tallest slide at sea into the heart of the Boardwalk to revel in their adrenaline rush. Johnny Rockets is where indulgences of burgers, fries and milkshakes will be celebrated with 1950s diner music and entertainment. The awe-inspiring AquaTheatre will activate the ocean backdrop and starry nights with a breathtaking show of aquatic acrobatics and stunning high-diving aerial performances found only on Symphony of the Seas.

The Ultimate Family Suite

Symphony will introduce the world’s most adventurous and interactive family suite. The next generation of family accommodation, the two level Ultimate Family Suite is a dream come true for kids of all ages and will debut eye-popping features, including: an exclusive slide from the kid’s only bedroom down to the living room below; a floor-to-ceiling LEGO wall, an air-hockey table and hidden nooks for chilling.

A separate 3D cinema theatre-style TV room, complete with popcorn machine and a library of video games across multiple gaming systems will bring a new level of euphoria and competition to gamers in every family. And that’s just the inside; the 212 square foot wrap-around balcony touts a bumper pool table, a climbing experience and a full-size whirlpool that will provide unmatched ocean views. The Ultimate Family Suite spans 1,346 square feet accommodating a family of up to eight in two bedrooms and uses every inch of space to activate the imagination and provide the most brag-worthy accommodations imaginable. If that wasn’t enough, guests in the Ultimate Family Suite will have their own personal Genie to take care of their every need while enjoying all the services and premium amenities of the Royal Suite Class. This ultimate expression of family holiday indulgence joins the wide variety of contemporary suite accommodations available throughout the ship, from the Loft Suites with their breathtaking views to the spacious multi-room Owner’s Suites.

All-New Culinary Creations

Symphony will debut new food and beverage concepts adding to an already diverse line-up of more than 20 specialty and complimentary restaurants across the ship’s seven neighbourhoods. Hooked, Royal Caribbean’s first New England-style seafood restaurant will feature fresh seafood and a robust raw bar complete with oysters harvested to order. Located at the front of the ship in the Solarium, the casually sophisticated restaurant will offer expansive views of the open water, serving lunch and dinner. El Loco Fresh will offer mouth-watering made-to-order tacos, burritos and other popular Mexican fare. The open-air restaurant will seat more than 100 guests in the Sports Zone.

The cruise line’s signature culinary favourites including Wonderland Imaginative Cuisine, Jamie’s Italian by Jamie Oliver, 150 Central Park with its American seasonal menu, Park Café and Izumi Hibachi and Sushi, will also introduce refreshed designs and new menu specialties on Symphony, offering guests the widest choice and variety of dining options.

Entertainment Elevated

Royal Caribbean’s unparalleled entertainment will once again raise the bar, touting immersive shows where theatre magic extends beyond the stage and into the audience. Back by popular demand, the hugely successful “Hairspray” – the brand’s first Broadway musical at sea – will return on Symphony with a total refresh and will headline the Royal Theatre along with a new original Royal Caribbean show, “Flight”, a historical satire on the evolution of air travel that ends with homage to the famed Wright Brothers. In the iconic AquaTheatre open-air amphitheatre, a new aqua show “HiRo” offers serious wow factor with high-flying diving and acrobatics. Studio B will showcase a new time-travel adventure, a high-tech ice-skating show “1977” will bring guests to London on the eve of the Queen’s Silver Jubilee when her Crown Jewels are stolen in the heist of the century.

For thrilling live action adventure at sea, guests can gear up for an epic glow-in-the-dark laser tag experience like no other. State-of-the-art technology and special effects will transform Studio B into the world’s largest and ultimate laser tag arena as family, friends and foes battle over the fate of the last planet in the galaxy. Guests looking for a challenge can experience a new Puzzle Break experience on Symphony of the Seas where teams will race against the clock, learning to work together towards a common goal to escape the submarine-themed room before time runs out.

All New Mobile Check-in Debuts on Symphony

The latest technological innovations will be integrated throughout Symphony of the Seas, including a redesigned check-in experience that eliminates lines and bypasses the counter. The new process will leverage a combination of facial recognition, barcodes and beacons to make boarding fast and frictionless.

Guests will check-in via the brand’s new mobile app and seamlessly upload their security “selfie” to create their onboard account from the comfort of home. Upon arrival, guests will go through a security screening and then head straight to their stateroom where their key will be ready and waiting. In addition to mobile check-in, Symphony will feature all of the pioneering and award-winning guest technologythe brand is known for, including VOOM – the fastest internet at sea, state-of-the-art wayfinding and virtual balconies.

Seven Neighbourhoods in Perfect Sync

One ship, seven distinctive neighbourhoods for families to explore together or individually, Symphony of the Seas is the ultimate playground for guests of all ages, with new surprises at every turn.

– and the sweet and ice-cream shop bring a new spin to this outdoor space inspired by the nostalgic seaside piers of yesteryear. The Boardwalk, with its original hand-carved carousel, will offer classic family fun combined with a high energy vibe felt throughout its casual restaurants, shops and activities for a family fun day. The signature AquaTheatre located at the stern of the ship with a distinct ocean backdrop, is a dazzling amphitheatre-style theatre where guests can experience stunning aquatic acrobatics and high-diving aerial performances. Central Park – With more than 12,000 lush tropical plants, this open-air neighbourhood is a serene retreat that features meandering walkways with quiet nooks for reading and relaxing, boutique shops and specialty restaurants including Chops Grille , Jamie’s Italian by Jamie Oliver, 150 Central Park and Vintages wine bar. The expanded Park Café with its communal table and additional outdoor bistro seating overlooking a central piazza, is the perfect spot for meeting friends and people watching.

– With more than 12,000 lush tropical plants, this open-air neighbourhood is a serene retreat that features meandering walkways with quiet nooks for reading and relaxing, boutique shops and specialty restaurants including , by Jamie Oliver, and wine bar. The expanded with its communal table and additional outdoor bistro seating overlooking a central piazza, is the perfect spot for meeting friends and people watching. Entertainment Place – A contemporary night club district where more intimate venues cater to different moods and preferences is anchored by Casino Royale , which will take the title of the largest casino at sea, and Studio B , home to a full-scale ice rink and newly introduced glow-in-the-dark laser tag game. The Attic exudes the vibe of a downtown comedy club and transforms into a lounge for late night drinks and dancing, while Jazz on 4 features live jazz and blues performances with the convenience of table service for couples and groups.

– A contemporary night club district where more intimate venues cater to different moods and preferences is anchored by , which will take the title of the largest casino at sea, and , home to a full-scale ice rink and newly introduced glow-in-the-dark laser tag game. exudes the vibe of a downtown comedy club and transforms into a lounge for late night drinks and dancing, while features live jazz and blues performances with the convenience of table service for couples and groups. Pool and Sports Zone – Home to the ship’s most active adventures, including The Ultimate Abyss – the tallest slide at sea, The Perfect Storm trio of waterslides, two FlowRider surf simulators, a mini-golf course, a nine-deck high zip line, and the beach pool, plus the all new El Loco Fresh restaurant.

– Home to the ship’s most active adventures, including – the tallest slide at sea, trio of waterslides, two surf simulators, a mini-golf course, a nine-deck high zip line, and the beach pool, plus the all new restaurant. Royal Promenade – Dining, bar-hopping and shopping all around on this bustling main street at sea. The Promenade features a café, the industry-changing robot bartenders at the Bionic Bar , powered by Makr Shakr and the Rising Tide Bar that transports guests up to Central Park.

– Dining, bar-hopping and shopping all around on this bustling main street at sea. The Promenade features a café, the industry-changing robot bartenders at the , powered by Makr Shakr and the that transports guests up to Central Park. Youth Zone – Adventurous tots through to teens can dive into the widest array of youth facilities and innovative programming at sea, including a yet-to-be-revealed new Puzzle Break challenge where teams will race against the clock to escape the submarine-themed room before time runs out.

– Adventurous tots through to teens can dive into the widest array of youth facilities and innovative programming at sea, including a yet-to-be-revealed new challenge where teams will race against the clock to escape the submarine-themed room before time runs out. Vitality at Sea Spa and Fitness Center– Chill out or workout at the largest spa and fitness centre on the high seas.

The 25th ship in Royal Caribbean’s fleet, Symphony of the Seas will set sail in April 2018 kicking off a summer season in the Mediterranean calling on ports in Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Provence, France; Florence/Pisa, Rome and Naples, Italy. Beginning on 24th November 2018, the adventure-packed ship will make Miami, Florida her year-round home, sailing 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages from the state-of-the-art new Terminal A at PortMiami. Symphony of the Seas will span 16 guest decks, encompass more than 230,000 gross registered tons, carry 5,500 guests at double occupancy, and feature 2,774 staterooms. For more information about Symphony of the Seas, please visit www.royalcaribbean.co.uk/our-ships/symphony-of-the-seas/