MAARTEN

BACKGROUND

St Maarten’s half-French, half-Dutch island nations and rich African heritage makes the island the culinary capital of the Caribbean and a paradise for food lovers – with dishes like Codfish Fritters, Beef Patties and Sweet Potato Pudding just a small selection of the delights on offer.

THINGS TO SEE

The island is home to 37 idyllic sandy white beaches framed by calm turquoise waters which are the gateway to over 50 incredible dive locations

St. Maarten itself boasts stunning bays full of old-world charm where you can spend a lazy afternoon watching the world go by whilst sipping a guavaberry cocktail

THINGS TO DO

You could easily while away your time here enjoying the local delicacies and soaking up the sunshine, but if you are looking for a taste of adventure too then why not try out the below:

SNUBA Adventure – £98 per person

St Maarten is as stunning below the water as it is on land, which is why exploring under the sea is a must-see for visitors. For those longing to explore under the sea without a scuba diving certificate, SNUBA offers aquatic fun for adventurers of all ages with the option to explore underwater while breathing through a SNUBA regulator.

Set sail off the picturesque coast of St. Maarten on a 35-foot vessel while relishing calming ocean breezes, stunning island views, and festive music before splashing around amongst colourful coral and fluttering sea life.

Tall Ship Experience – £48 per person

Experience the thrill of sailing on the beautiful tall ship Mercedes, as you watch the sails unfurl and embark on an adventure at sea. This scenic glide around the beautiful island of St. Maarten to Maho Beach offers breath-taking views whilst you have the chance to help set the sails, take the helm and navigate the ship around the island. You’ll then be invited to toast your sailing adventure with a complimentary cocktail in the comfort of a deck chair – bliss!

JAMAICA

BACKGROUND

Music is at the heart of Jamaican culture, and is famously the birthplace of a wealth of rich musical genres from reggae to dance hall to ska

The island is also home to sensational jerk cooking, with spicy seasoning that sets the mouth-watering and the pulse racing

THINGS TO SEE

Jamaica is brimming with natural wonders from lush countryside and picturesque beaches to an array of dazzling waterfalls

THINGS TO DO

Royal Caribbean cruises stop in the historic town of Falmouth which boasts stunning Georgian architecture surrounded by lush sugar cane fields dotted with old plantation houses and mills, and there’s plenty more to explore across the island:

Island Tour & Bamboo Beach Break – £33 per person

Explore the rich and scenic beauty of Jamaica, followed by a relaxing short visit, at Bamboo Beach. Take a scenic drive around St. Ann’s Bay, the site where Christopher Columbus anchored when he first encountered the island in 1494.

Grand Jamaica: A Sensational Day – £81 per person

This full-day combination tour allows you to experience Jamaica’s agricultural roots at Brimmer Hall Estate before savouring Caribbean cuisine and some free time sunbathing, swimming or kayaking along the shore.

ST KITTS

BACKGROUND

St Kitts is famous for its vibrant festive culture which encompasses a heady mix of African and European traditions, with carnivals and celebrations playing an important role in island life

Cricket is an island obsession, with Warner Park the heart of all the best cricketing action

THINGS TO SEE

There are spectacular sugar cane fields across the island, which is still commonly referred to as ‘Sugar City’

THINGS TO DO

Royal Caribbean cruises sail to Basseterre, one of the oldest Eastern Caribbean cities perfect for exploring remnants of old plantations and fortresses. Why not delve into the history of St Kitts with a Sugar City-inspired chocolate experience or a visit to a historic plantation house whilst you’re there?

St Kitts Chocolate Experience – £37 per person

Discover the rich history behind St. Kitts’ nickname, Sugar City, on a tour of the island’s first and only chocolate boutique, where you’ll not only sample delicious confectionary but also create your own indulgent masterpieces – heaven for chocolate lovers!

Caribbean Plantation and Beach – £48 per person

Explore a unique heritage and tropical gardens at the historic Clay Villa Plantation House, once part of an 18th century estate. Learn about Caribbean traditions, the family owners, their mementos and artefacts, island plants and uses, and wildlife rescue efforts as you tour the house, museum, and impressive property before relaxing at a local beach.

ST THOMAS

BACKGROUND

St Thomas is an idyllic island paradise famous for pristine beaches with jungle-covered cliffs, as well as a fascinating colonial history

THINGS TO SEE

For the best views, venturing off-shore is a must to see the island in all its glory and the tranquil turquoise waters are full to the brim of incredible fish and sea-life

THINGS TO DO

Royal Caribbean cruises stop at Charlotte Amelie, the capital city characterised by Danish architecture which boasts fascinating history along with world-renowned bargains. Once you’ve shopped till you’ve dropped, why not head to the blue seas on the following trips:

St Thomas Off-Shore Fishing – £106 per person

Journey with an experienced captain and crew who will provide you with state-of-the-art equipment and the opportunity to catch some of St. Thomas’s prized fish. Anglers will delight in this journey out to sea aboard our 65-foot Gulf Craft fishing vessel, where you can try your hand at catching some of the most prized fish the Virgin Island’s waters have to offer.

Caribbean Sail to Christmas & Honeymoon Coves – £85

Climb aboard a schooner for a fun day of sailing, snorkelling, swimming and beach time. Discover sea turtles, tropical fish, and coral while anchored offshore in the waters of Christmas Cove. Sail to Water Island, where you can relax on the sands of Honeymoon Beach, swim, and do more snorkelling before sitting down to a freshly prepared Caribbean BBQ.

For more information on Royal Caribbean International or to book your Caribbean getaway, visit http://www.royalcaribbean.co.uk or call 0844 493 4005.