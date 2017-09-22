Saga Cruises expands fleet with second new build ship

Spirit of Adventure will sail in Summer 2020 joining her sister ship Spirit of Discovery first sailing July 2019

Saga Cruises has today confirmed plans to extend its fleet of new build ships with a second new cruise ship. Spirit of Adventure is expected to be delivered in Summer 2020, joining the Spirit of Discovery which sails in July 2019.

Both ships will be built by the renowned Meyer Werft shipyard – a recognised leader in cruise ship construction.

Spirit of Adventure will be a sister ship to Spirit of Discovery and similar in external design, carrying less than 1,000 passengers, balconies for all cabins and retaining the intimacy and personal touches Saga are renowned for.

Lance Batchelor, chief executive officer, Saga plc who announced the decision at the company’s interim results today said:

“Our first new ship, Spirit of Discovery, will be in service in June 2019 and with pre-sales being very strong, this confidence in demand has supported our decision to expand the new build fleet and purchase our second new ship, to be delivered in August 2020.”

Robin Shaw, chief executive, Saga Cruises, said: “Our loyal customers have played a key role in the design process for our first new build ship ‘Spirit of Discovery’. To date almost 7,000 passengers, who had pre-registered to sail on her have already gone on to book one of our new itineraries. This is a phenomenal conversion of over 80%.

Thanks to this strong demand, the desire of Saga members to keep doing the things they love and the forecast growth in the cruise industry, I am absolutely delighted that we are today confirming that we have now agreed to build a second new ship, ‘Spirit of Adventure’ for delivery in Summer 2020. This is an incredibly exciting time for Saga cruises and I am immensely proud of my team, both onboard and ashore, and the customers that will continue to help shape the look and feel of our future fleet.”

Bernard Meyer, managing partner of Meyer Werft said: “We are very happy and honoured to continue to work with Saga Cruises. Their decision to build now two vessels with us makes us very proud.”

The 58,250 GT vessel will be approx. 236 metres long, 31.2 metres wide with a planned completion date of Summer 2020.