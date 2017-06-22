Oceania Cruises is the world’s leading culinary and destination cruise line providing a home away from home to 684-1250 guests.

Boldly claiming to serve “The Finest Cuisine at Sea” may seem like an overstatement, but we wouldn’t make such an assertion if it wasn’t for the great contribution of the legendary Master Chef Jacques Pépin. As our Executive Culinary Director, he inspires our chefs to perform feats of gastronomic wizardry. Memorable dining begins with open-seating, as it allows you to dine when you are ready and with whomever you choose. Regardless of which of our restaurants you decide to dine in, there are no cover charges.

Enjoy Toscana’s authentic Italian dishes, Polo Grill’s steakhouse fare, Continental cuisine in the Grand Dining Room and made-to-order American favourites in the Terrace Café. You can also indulge morning, afternoon and evening in delicate pastries and freshly made sandwiches along with illy® speciality coffees at Baristas. Onboard Sirena, enjoy our latest speciality dining restaurant; Tuscan Steak, inspired by the gourmet cuisine of Toscana and Polo Grill, and Jacques Bistro, which serves seasonal French dishes during lunch in the Grand Dining Room.

Marina and Riviera both offer two additional complimentary dining venues: Jacques, the eminent Jacques Pépin’s exquisite French bistro and the contemporary Asian culinary masterpiece called Red Ginger. To explore epicurean delights in a more private setting, try Marina and Riviera’s La Reserve by Wine Spectator, where a maximum of 24 bons vivants may indulge in private vintage wine and gourmet fare pairings. For the ultimate in exclusivity on board Marina and Riviera, Privée may be reserved for the evening for parties of up to 10 guests, who can select from the full menu of Polo Grill and Toscana or mix and match selections from a combination of both.

We were delighted recently to announce the debut of the most expansive vegan menu offerings and the only cold-pressed raw juice and vegan smoothie bars at sea. The juice and smoothie bars are currently available onboard Marina and Riviera and the vegan menus are available fleet wide. These dishes are in addition to our already comprehensive selection of vegetarian, gluten-free and kosher meals.

In addition to the extensive restaurant choices, Marina and Riviera feature the first cookery school at sea; our state-of-the-art Culinary Center, which offers hands-on cooking classes and Culinary Discovery Tours™ in select destinations.

Our unique Culinary Discovery Tours™ offer the opportunity to experience first-hand the culinary culture of worldwide destinations. In local markets you will find the colourful produce, fresh fish and exotic spices used in traditional recipes that inspire people to gather around the table. Accompanied by a master chef, tour a winery in Madeira or a fish market in Rio de Janeiro, taste the authentic flavours of a region, learn techniques in local cooking classes and then hone your skills at The Culinary Center.

Having featured the famed Canyon Ranch SpaClub® at sea and Canyon Ranch Spa Cuisine for close to a decade, Oceania Cruises has a long standing reputation for focusing on a healthy life balance, fitness and wellness, and has recently announced ground breaking wellness and cruise industry first in the form of exclusive and comprehensive tours focused on wellness and healthy living. The innovative new tour series, Wellness Tours Inspired by Canyon Ranch, is the first of its kind in the cruise industry and the most comprehensive. Tours will initially be offered in France, Spain, Italy and Greece.

In addition to the complimentary use of the gym and fitness facilities in the Canyon Ranch SpaClub®, Oceania Cruises is breaking new ground by making its fitness and wellness classes complimentary. There are more than two dozen classes, all with professional instruction, for guests to choose from. From Sunrise Stretch and Relax or Sunrise Yoga on deck, to Indoor Cycling or more comprehensive programmes such as Boot Camp, Full Body Strength Training or Core Conditioning, instructors will guide participants through the class, offering advice and helpful tips.

Bookings are now open for 2018/19 Tropics and Exotics Collection. Click here to view the collection and for more information.