Scenic launches New Year Sale

Cruise News

By Jill Sayles on

Scenic Cruises

Scenic has a New Year sale offering up to 45% off and free private door-to-door chauffeur transfers across all 2017 Europe river cruises, when booked before February 15 this year.

The cruise line has  nineteen itineraries and four new cruises in 2017, priced from £1,545 per person.

New to the Scenic experiences for 2017 is a limited-edition Gems of the Danube with the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express. On the 11-day cruise, tour and rail journey from Budapest to London, guests will have a two-night stay in the five-star Danieli Hotel and two days onboard the Venice-Simplon-Orient-Express.

What’s included in a Scenic river cruise:

* Return flights from a selection of UK airports

* Unlimited on-board complimentary drinks

* All meals and a choice of up to 6 dining venues

* Award winning complimentary shore excursions

* Once-in-a-lifetime Enrich events and experiences

* Choice of luxury Suites – largest on Europe’s rivers

* Exclusive tailormade GPS devices for self-guided touring

* Use of electronically assisted bikes

* Complimentary wifi and laundry service

* Private butler service

* All tips, transfers and taxes

*All drinks are included except for a very small number of rare and vintage spirits, wines and champagnes.

Visit: scenic.co.uk

Viking adds new itineraries
Cruise News

Viking Cruises announces new itineraries

The Wilhelm Tham ship
Cruise News

Steaming in with a new option for Göta Canal

Paul Gauguin
Cruise News

Paul Gaugin Cruises unveils wedding ceremony and renewal packages

Canal in Amsterdam
Cruise News

Overnight mooring in Amsterdam on Saga’s Canals and Cafes mini-cruise