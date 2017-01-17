Scenic launches New Year Sale

Scenic has a New Year sale offering up to 45% off and free private door-to-door chauffeur transfers across all 2017 Europe river cruises, when booked before February 15 this year.
The cruise line has nineteen itineraries and four new cruises in 2017, priced from £1,545 per person.
New to the Scenic experiences for 2017 is a limited-edition Gems of the Danube with the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express. On the 11-day cruise, tour and rail journey from Budapest to London, guests will have a two-night stay in the five-star Danieli Hotel and two days onboard the Venice-Simplon-Orient-Express.
What’s included in a Scenic river cruise:
* Return flights from a selection of UK airports
* Unlimited on-board complimentary drinks
* All meals and a choice of up to 6 dining venues
* Award winning complimentary shore excursions
* Once-in-a-lifetime Enrich events and experiences
* Choice of luxury Suites – largest on Europe’s rivers
* Exclusive tailormade GPS devices for self-guided touring
* Use of electronically assisted bikes
* Complimentary wifi and laundry service
* Private butler service
* All tips, transfers and taxes
*All drinks are included except for a very small number of rare and vintage spirits, wines and champagnes.
