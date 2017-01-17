Scenic launches New Year Sale

Scenic has a New Year sale offering up to 45% off and free private door-to-door chauffeur transfers across all 2017 Europe river cruises, when booked before February 15 this year.

The cruise line has nineteen itineraries and four new cruises in 2017, priced from £1,545 per person.

New to the Scenic experiences for 2017 is a limited-edition Gems of the Danube with the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express. On the 11-day cruise, tour and rail journey from Budapest to London, guests will have a two-night stay in the five-star Danieli Hotel and two days onboard the Venice-Simplon-Orient-Express.

What’s included in a Scenic river cruise:

* Return flights from a selection of UK airports

* Unlimited on-board complimentary drinks

* All meals and a choice of up to 6 dining venues

* Award winning complimentary shore excursions

* Once-in-a-lifetime Enrich events and experiences

* Choice of luxury Suites – largest on Europe’s rivers

* Exclusive tailormade GPS devices for self-guided touring

* Use of electronically assisted bikes

* Complimentary wifi and laundry service

* Private butler service

* All tips, transfers and taxes

*All drinks are included except for a very small number of rare and vintage spirits, wines and champagnes.

Visit: scenic.co.uk