Seabourn Encore is christened in Singapore

Seabourn cruise line formally introduced Seabourn Encore at an evening ceremony, pier side in Singapore at the weekend.

International recording artist and soprano Sarah Brightman presided over the naming ceremony as godmother of the new 600-guest ship, the first of two new all-suite vessels for the company.

Guests and VIPs joined Seaboard staff to enjoy the celebrations, as a projection screen showed when Brightman sent a bottle of champagne smashing against the bow of the ship. Local musicians and acts, including lion dancers and stilt walkers, sent the ship and its guests off in great style.

Richard Meadows, President of Seabourn said:

“The launch of Seabourn Encore not only marks the start of a new era in ultra-luxury cruising but also a major step forward in terms of growth for our company. This ship is stunningly beautiful and I know guests are going to be absolutely captivated as they step aboard. They will feel the connection with the rest of the fleet – but also the evolution.”

Lionel Yeo, Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board added:

“We are honoured that Singapore hosted the christening of Seabourn’s crown jewel. This event is another milestone in our partnership with Seabourn and the Carnival Corporation. It is also testament to the growing appeal of Southeast Asia as the destination of choice for discerning travellers. We are confident that

Seabourn’s guests will enjoy experiencing the rich and diverse offerings of the region, and look forward to welcoming more of Carnival Corporation’s ships to Singapore.”

Seabourn Encore is the fourth ultra-luxury vessel to join the Seabourn fleet and the first of two ships to be designed by the iconic hospitality designer Adam D. Tihany. The second, Seabourn Ovation, is currently under construction and is scheduled to launch in spring 2018.

Seabourn Encore has an additional deck and newly expanded public areas. New features include The Retreat, a rooftop sanctuary with private cabanas – with spa treatments, cocktails and light food, plus a dedicated Retreat Concierge; whilst on deck 8, overlooking the ocean, a new restaurant, Sushi, is a first for Seabourn not found on any other ships in the fleet, for sushi, sashimi, caviar and Bento Boxes. Describing the décor, Adam Tihany says, “it’s all off-white, like a very delicate Japanese eggshell and the bar is bespoke, with Venetian glass fixtures to create a shimmering effect.”

With the inaugural voyage, Seabourn Encore is also marking the formal debut of several new onboard partnerships: Spa and Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil is being introduced working with The Onboard Spa by Steiner, offering guests a holistic spa and wellness experience that integrates physical, social, environmental and spiritual well-being.

In Encore’s Grand Salon, there is a new show, ‘An Evening with Tim Rice’, created exclusively for Seabourn in association with Belinda King Creative Productions. The concert-style presentation, narrated by Sir Tim, with live music, singers and dancers, takes the audience on a musical journey through some of the award-winning lyricist’s best-known work – from Aladdin to The Lion King. And Seabourn Encore will also be home to The Grill by Thomas Keller, inspired by the classic American chophouse, the first of which opened on Seabourn Quest last year. All three innovations will be rolled out across the entire Seabourn fleet by 2018.

Seabourn Encore will spend her maiden season sailing the Pacific Rim before returning to Europe in May 2017 to spend the summer in the Mediterranean.

Sample Cruise price: 7 Day Greek & Italian Jewels departs Piraeus (Athens) on 6 May 2017 and arrives in Civitavecchia (Rome) on 13 May 2017. Prices from £2,899 per person, based on double occupancy for a Veranda Suite. For reservations or more information, please contact Seabourn on 0843 373 2000 or visit seabourn.com