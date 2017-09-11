The cruise line orders one sister ship of «Silver Muse».

Silversea Cruises and Fincantieri have announced the signing of a contract worth approximately 310 million euros for the construction of a new ultra-luxury cruise ship. The ship is due to join the Silversea fleet in 2020.

The new ship, tentatively named “Silver Moon”, will be the sister ship of “Silver Muse”, which was delivered in April 2017 at the Fincantieri shipyard in Sestri Ponente (Genoa).

At 40,700 gross tons and with a capacity to accommodate 596 passengers on board, Silver Moon will maintain the small-ship intimacy and spacious all-suite accommodation which is the hallmark of the Silversea experience.

The new build will expand Silversea’s fleet to 10 ships and will significantly raise the bar in the ultra-luxury segment with a wealth of enhancements to the on board experience, while satisfying the uncompromising requirements for comfort, service, and quality of the world’s most discerning travellers.

Among the highlights of the new ship, the “Green Star 3 Design” will be a stand out feature. It is assigned to ships that are designed, built and equipped in order to prevent air and water pollution. Furthermore, the “COMF-NOISE A PAX” and “COMF-NOISE B CREW” are assigned on the basis of the noise levels measured on the ship. Results have shown that new-builds assigned these standards offer the very best levels of comfort to guests on board.

Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, Chairman of Silversea, commented: “Based on the high praise Silver Muse has earned with our guests, we are eager to build on our flagship’s success and move forward with a sister ship, which will bring us closer to fulfilling my father’s dream of a 12-ship fleet. We pride ourselves on delivering an outstanding luxury cruise experience, and are delighted to partner once again with expert luxury shipbuilder Fincantieri as we continue to grow and evolve our fleet”.

Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri, stated: “We have a trusted relationship with Silversea which was born many years ago and is renewed today thanks to this important order. We are very proud to build a new ship for the Silversea fleet, and follow on from the success of Silver Muse.” Bono concluded: “In recent years Fincantieri has continued to show that it is at the forefront of luxury ship building and we look forward to working with Silversea on this exciting build”.

Since 1990 Fincantieri has built 78 cruise ships, 55 since 2002, of which 31 are currently being designed or built in the Group’s yards.