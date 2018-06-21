Simply Astonishing: Stephen Mulhern’s Astonishing show debuts for P&O Cruises

Stephen Mulhern’s latest magic show for P&O Cruises’ draws rave reviews from celebs and fans alike

Stars of stage and screen mingled with the public in Southampton this weekend for the premiere of Astonishing, a revolutionary magic and illusion show produced for P&O Cruises by BAFTA-winning presenter and entertainer Stephen Mulhern and performer Jonathan Wilkes.

The show, which will be staged on P&O Cruises’ Britannia, Ventura and Azura ships, is the

Stephen Mulhern said: “Astonishing is a show like no other and I get goosebumps just thinking about it. Producing this show with Jonny is the culmination of a dream for me. I obviously don’t want to give anything away so all I will say is that it does exactly what it says on the tin and the audience should be prepared to be amazed.”

Celebrities who attended the star studded premiere included ITV’s Declan Donnolly and his wife Ali Astall, Good Morning Britain’s Ben Shephard, singer Chesney Hawkes, Coronation Street’s Tristan Gemmill and Matilda Freeman as well as Eastenders and Holby City actress Nadia Wadia.

Astonishing combines the production talents of Stephen and Jonathan Wilkes with the spectacular dance moves of leading choreographer Paul Domaine and the mind-blowing trickery of master illusionist Guy Barrett.

Jonathan Wilkes added: “It’s been a long time in the making but the show is now ready and we know that it’s certainly going to be astonishing. We’ve partnered with some of the best in the business – Guy Barrett who is Mr Illusion and Paul Domaine who has worked with Kylie Minogue, Elton John and Stevie Wonder – and we’ve come up with a show that is truly ground-breaking.”

P&O Cruises senior vice president, Paul Ludlow, commented: “As its name implies, Astonishing is an extraordinary and visionary show that is unlike anything seen before on a UK stage. Bringing together the world of magic, dance, illusion and mystery, and using the latest technology of the giant LED screens in the theatres, the show will captivate our guests and have them tapping their toes whilst gasping in disbelief as they are wowed with dazzling dance moves and seemingly impossible feats.

“With plenty of surprises for the audience it takes entertainment to an entirely new level and is truly game-changing.”