Solo Travelling? Make your voice heard!

Information, Solo Traveller Information Centre

By World of Cruising Magazine on

Solo Traveller

We are keen to understand more about the experience of solo travelling on holiday, and in the cruise sector particularly.

For this reason, we are running a special World of Cruising Survey in association with ROL Cruise to gauge the thoughts of solo travellers.

The results will help us to build a comprehensive report that will be shared with the travel industry, especially major cruise lines, helping them to better understand the needs of those travelling solo and how their overall experience could be improved.

By completing the survey, you will be entered into a prize draw to win one of four £25 Amazon vouchers

Do you have a spare 3 minutes to give us some feedback?

If you are not a solo traveller yourself, then we would greatly appreciate you forwarding this on to friends or family who are either solo travellers or potentially interesting in solo travelling.

Let’s get started!

Solo traveller
Information

Solo travel: what you need to know before you go

Solo travelling
Information

Why a river cruise is perfect for solo travellers

Norwegian Epic
Advice

Best ocean cruise lines for solo travellers

Cruise
Advice

Best activities for solo cruisers