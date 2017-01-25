Special offers for solo travellers with Fred. Olsen

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has introduced ‘twin-for-sole occupancy’ discounts.

The deals mean that a solo guest occupying a twin room will pay no single-supplement on bookings made from February 1, 2017 until March 1, 2017.

Neil Herbert; head of sales for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

“We know how difficult it can be to find great holidays that don’t have prohibitive single supplements. That’s why we have put together these great offers on selected twin rooms for solo travellers who can enjoy a twin room to themselves – with no supplement!”

The cruise line is offering the deals on the following tineraries in 2017/18 (on selected grades, subject to availability):

– Boudicca’s eight-night D1708 ‘Lochs of Scotland’ cruise, ex Belfast on May 8, 2017 (adult-only) – no single-supplement for a Superior Ocean View Room / Ocean View Room. Prices start from £1,499 per person for a Superior Ocean View Room / from £1,199 per person for an Ocean View Room.

– Balmoral’s 11-night L1722 ‘Scandinavian Waterways & Capitals’ cruise, ex Newcastle on September 17, 2017 – no single-supplement for a Superior Ocean View Room / Ocean View Room. Prices start from £1,899 per person for a Superior Ocean View Room / from £1,709 per person for an Ocean View Room.

– Black Watch’s 16-night W1719 ‘Landscapes of Portugal & the Canaries’ cruise, ex Rosyth (Edinburgh) on October 14, 2017 – no single-supplement for an Ocean View Room. Prices start from £2,099 per person.

– Braemar’s nine-night M1707 ‘French River Cruising’ sail, ex Dover on April 1, 2017 – no single-supplement for a Superior Ocean View Room / Interior Room. Prices start from £1,449 per person for a Superior Ocean View Room / from £1,049 per person for an Interior Room.

The cruise line has room options available on each of its four ships, covering grades from Single Interior and Single Ocean View cabins to Single Balcony Suites.

Visit: fredolsencruises.com/travelagentcentre, or call the trade support team on 01473 746164.