Steel cutting ceremony takes place for Saga’s new cruise ship Spirit of Discovery

Excitement builds after the first milestone for Spirit of Discovery is reached

A steel cutting ceremony has been held for Spirit of Discovery, Saga Cruises’ first bespoke-built boutique ship.

The event took place yesterday at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenberg, Germany, to mark the start of construction of the 999-guest vessel.

Spirit of Discovery is due to start sailing from Dover in July 2019 and is the first of two ships being built by Saga.

CEO of Saga Travel, Robin Shaw, said: “Today marks a special moment in Saga Cruises’ history – the first steel cutting of Spirit of Discovery which importantly is the only new small cruise ship being specifically built for the UK market.

“We are charting a new course for Saga Cruises – after 20 years in the cruise market Spirit of Discovery is set to deliver timeless, elegant and quality cruising that our past, present and future guests have told us is important to them.”

Also at the ceremony, a selection of mock-up cabins from Spirit of Discovery were revealed for the first time. An example of the ship’s standard cabin, a junior suite and two crew cabins were showcased to attendees.

David Pickett, Saga’s New Build Director, said: “A huge amount of thought and detail has gone into the design of Spirit of Discovery’s cabins, including the implementation of feedback from our customers.

These stunning cabin mock-ups are testament to the close working relationship we share with the Mayer Werft shipyard and the SMC Design team.”

Saga’s first new ship, Spirit of Discovery will replace Saga Pearl II in July 2019 while Saga’s second ship, Spirit of Adventure, is planned to enter service in 2020. Both ships will host 999 guests and 530 crew members.

Spirit of Discovery will be a 58,250 gross tons vessel measuring 774.3ft in length and a maximum beam of 102.4ft.

She will sail from Dover in July 2019 with itineraries featuring the Channel Islands, the Norwegian Fjords, the Baltic and the Mediterranean. In the autumn she will sail from Southampton to destinations including the Canaries and a Christmas cruise to New York.