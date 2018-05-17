Steve Newman’s Cruise and Walk Diary

17th May 2018

Combining cruising with a walking holiday is becoming ever more popular. When the rest of the passengers go off on a coach trip to explore castles or museums, you can hop in a mini bus to wander the hills or hinterland of the port your ship docked in that morning.

Upon returning to the ship you have all the comforts that cruising provides in abundance (perfect for soothing those aching joints) and then come the next morning you’re off again walking from another port – maybe even in another country.

Steve Newman is off on a ‘Cruise and Walk’ holiday with Fred. Olsen and Ramblers Walking Holidays who offer these cruises all over the globe from the Caribbean to the Far East.

This is not the first time Steve has embarked upon a cruise and walking holiday. He took a similar trip with Fred. Olsen and Ramblers across Spain, France and Portugal. But how will the picturesque coastlines of the UK compare?

Yes, Steve will be exploring and walking the coastlines of Scotland and Ireland where he no doubt will be hoping this surprising spell of warm British weather continues, and you can read his daily blog here from Monday (21 May).