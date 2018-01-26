The Ganges: A Passage Through India

Rising in the Himalayas, India’s most sacred river flows for 1,559 miles through timeless countryside, hectic cities, serene spiritual sites and wonderful wildlife – including those rare and enchanting freshwater dolphins – on its way to the Bay of Bengal.

Varuna, a gracious, 24-guest river cruiser, follows its course southwards for 209 of those miles, from Farakka near the border with Bangladesh to Kolkata (formerly Calcutta).

On our first evening aboard we met Dushyant, our CEO or “Chief Experience Officer” (also a former runner-up in Mr India, but that’s another story). And we soon got to know our shipmates, a diverse bunch of Brits, Canadians and Aussies ranging from 30s to 70s in age.