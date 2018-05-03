The Grandest Tour: Viking announces largest ever world cruise

Viking Cruises’ colossal world cruise will take you around the world and back via 59 countries

Got a spare 245 days you want to dedicate to having the greatest adventure of your life?

Then you’ll be thrilled to hear that Viking Cruises have announced the longest-ever continuous world cruise – spanning six continents, 59 countries and a full circumnavigation of the globe.

Departing from London on August 31, 2019 on Viking Sun, this grand eight-month journey will mark Viking’s third voyage around the globe and will nearly double the length of the company’s previous world cruise itineraries.

With 113 ports to visit there is no shortage of highlights to look forward to. Whether you are gazing upon the imposing Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, holding a koala in Darwin, Australia, or see the ancient treasures of Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, it is safe to say this is one holiday you won’t soon forget.

As with all Viking itineraries, guests receive a complimentary shore excursion in each port and free unlimited Wi-Fi.

World cruise guests also receive Business Class airfare and all gratuities and service fees, along with an extensive list of added-value included features in their cruise fare.

Of course, all this exploration does not come cheap, with prices starting at a hefty £66,690 per person for the entire cruise.

It’s probably best to start looking at re-mortgaging your house if you want to be onboard then…