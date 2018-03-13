The Majestic Line confirms fourth ship to sail to new locations in Scotland

Scottish small-ship cruising specialist, The Majestic Line, is adding to its fleet with a fourth ship for summer 2019.

The ship, Glen Shiel ­­– named after a tranquil Glen on the North West mainland – is being built at Ardmaleish Boatbuilding Co. Ltd on the Island of Bute and will have more powerful engines and an improved observation saloon.

Similar to sister ship Glen Etive, she will undertake 10-night cruises, this time sailing to the West coast of the Outer Hebrides, St Kilda and rugged and remote Wester Ross. Accommodation will comprise of seven ensuite double or twin cabins taking a maximum of 12 passengers including space for 2 singles.

Jane McDonald sailed with The Majestic Line in May 2016 for her first series of Cruising With series, which was aired in February 2017.

Bookings rocketed and Directors Andy Thoms and Ken Grant started designing Glen Shiel when forward bookings of Glen Etive started to sell out. Andy said: “The Majestic Line needs a new ship primarily because we cannot meet demand with only three vessels. She will be fitted with the same stabilising system which has proved so successful in the Glen Etive, and she is designed to be slightly faster so that she can cover the distance out to the Outer Hebrides and St Kilda Isles in a shorter time allowing for more time to enjoy the islands. Like the Glen Etive the design will be very traditional with lots of brass and hardwoods to achieve the character and comfort of a 1930s Gentleman’s Yacht.”

Ken said: “Glen Shiel will bring an additional 30% capacity to our existing fleet sailing to new, remote destinations. It is the comfort of our ships, the level of service and the opportunity to travel in style that brings guests back time and again and we look forward to welcoming more and more guests in 2019.”