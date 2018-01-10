The Wave Awards 2018 public voting finalists announced

Since July the public have been voting for their favourite cruise lines, cruise agents, destinations and cruise bloggers. In all we have had nearly 65,000 votes casts. The initial phase of voting saw 24,821 votes cast creating shortlists of 10 cruise lines, 15 destinations and 5 cruise bloggers. The second phase of voting saw 39,708 votes cast to determine the final 3 from each category.

We are now able to officially announce the finalists. The winners will be announced at the annual Wave Awards ceremony which will be held on the evening of the 1st March 2018 at London’s Grand Connaught Rooms.