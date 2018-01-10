The Wave Awards 2018 public voting finalists announced

By Chris Quee

Wave Awards 2018

Since July the public have been voting for their favourite cruise lines, cruise agents, destinations and cruise bloggers. In all we have had nearly 65,000 votes casts. The initial phase of voting saw 24,821 votes cast creating shortlists of 10 cruise lines, 15 destinations and 5 cruise bloggers. The second phase of voting saw 39,708 votes cast to determine the final 3 from each category.

We are now able to officially announce the finalists. The winners will be announced at the annual Wave Awards ceremony which will be held on the evening of the 1st March 2018 at London’s Grand Connaught Rooms.

Favourite Ocean Cruise Line

P&O Cruises

Princess Cruises

Royal Caribbean

Favourite Luxury or Premium Cruise Line

Celebrity Cruises

Cunard

Holland America Line

Favourite Specialist Cruise Line

Azamara Club Cruises

Cruise & Maritime Voyages

Silversea Cruises

Favourite River Cruise Line

Emerald Waterways

Riviera Travel

Viking River Cruises

Favourite Destination

Greece

Jamaica

Singapore

Favourite Cruise Agent

Bolsover Cruise Club

Cruise Nation

ROL Cruise

Favourite Cruise Blogger

Danielle Fear – Cruise Miss

Emma Le Teace – Cruising isn’t just for old people

Gary Bembridge – Tips for Travellers

