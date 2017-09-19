Companies, individuals and destinations from across the cruise holiday sector are named in The Wave Awards Public Voting shortlist for 2018.
Members of the public have been voting since July for their favourite cruise lines, cruise agents, cruise destinations and cruise bloggers. The companies on the shortlist have secured the most votes so far and will be in with chance of being listed as a finalist at the Wave Awards ceremony. Voting will now continue until 31st December 2017 to determine the winners.
The awards are owned and run by Real Response Media (publishers of World of Cruising, Cruise Trade News and Cruise Destinations).
The Wave Awards 2018 dinner and ceremony will take place on March 1 at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms, London WC2B 5DA.
Early booking is recommended for those who would like to attend.
To book a table or for answers to queries visit: TheWaveAwards.com or contact: Claire Budd, Wave Awards +44 (0)7841 758577.
THE 2018 WAVE AWARDS PUBLIC VOTE SHORTLIST
Favourite Ocean Cruise Line
Celebrity Cruises
Fred.Olsen Cruises
MSC Cruises
Norwegian Cruise Line
P&O Cruises
Princess Cruises
Royal Caribbean
Saga Cruises
Thomson Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
Favourite Luxury or Premium Cruise Line
Azamara Club Cruises
Celebrity
Cunard
Crystal Cruises
Holland America Line
Oceania Cruises
Princess Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Seabourn
Silversea
Favourite Specialist Cruise Line
Azamara Club Cruises
Cruise & Maritime Voyages
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hurtigruten
Paul Gauguin
Scenic
Silversea
Star Clippers
Voyages to Antiquity
Wendy Wu Tours
Favourite River Cruise Line
APT
Avalon Waterways
Crystal Cruises
Emerald Waterways
Riviera Travel
Saga River Cruises
Scenic
Titan
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Viking River Cruises
Favourite Destinations
Alaska
Antigua & Barbuda
Australia
Barbados
Canada
Canary Islands
Croatia
Cuba
Greece
Iceland
Italy
Jamaica
Norway
Singapore
St. Lucia
Favourite Cruise Agent
Barrhead Travel
Bolsover Cruise Club
Cruise.Co.Uk
Cruise Direction
Cruise Nation
Iglu
Imagine Cruising
Planet Cruise
ROL Cruise
Trailfinders
Favourite Cruise Blogger
Danielle Fear – Cruise Miss
Dave Monk – Ship Monk
Emma Le Teace – Cruising isn’t just for old people
Flavia Grey – Ships and Champagne
Gary Bembridge – Tips for Travellers