Companies, individuals and destinations from across the cruise holiday sector are named in The Wave Awards Public Voting shortlist for 2018.

Members of the public have been voting since July for their favourite cruise lines, cruise agents, cruise destinations and cruise bloggers. The companies on the shortlist have secured the most votes so far and will be in with chance of being listed as a finalist at the Wave Awards ceremony. Voting will now continue until 31st December 2017 to determine the winners.

The awards are owned and run by Real Response Media (publishers of World of Cruising, Cruise Trade News and Cruise Destinations).

The Wave Awards 2018 dinner and ceremony will take place on March 1 at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms, London WC2B 5DA.

Early booking is recommended for those who would like to attend.

To book a table or for answers to queries visit: TheWaveAwards.com or contact: Claire Budd, Wave Awards +44 (0)7841 758577.

THE 2018 WAVE AWARDS PUBLIC VOTE SHORTLIST

Favourite Ocean Cruise Line

Celebrity Cruises

Fred.Olsen Cruises

MSC Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line

P&O Cruises

Princess Cruises

Royal Caribbean

Saga Cruises

Thomson Cruises

Viking Ocean Cruises

Favourite Luxury or Premium Cruise Line

Azamara Club Cruises

Celebrity

Cunard

Crystal Cruises

Holland America Line

Oceania Cruises

Princess Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Seabourn

Silversea

Favourite Specialist Cruise Line

Azamara Club Cruises

Cruise & Maritime Voyages

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Hurtigruten

Paul Gauguin

Scenic

Silversea

Star Clippers

Voyages to Antiquity

Wendy Wu Tours

Favourite River Cruise Line

APT

Avalon Waterways

Crystal Cruises

Emerald Waterways

Riviera Travel

Saga River Cruises

Scenic

Titan

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

Viking River Cruises

Favourite Destinations

Alaska

Antigua & Barbuda

Australia

Barbados

Canada

Canary Islands

Croatia

Cuba

Greece

Iceland

Italy

Jamaica

Norway

Singapore

St. Lucia

Favourite Cruise Agent

Barrhead Travel

Bolsover Cruise Club

Cruise.Co.Uk

Cruise Direction

Cruise Nation

Iglu

Imagine Cruising

Planet Cruise

ROL Cruise

Trailfinders

Favourite Cruise Blogger

Danielle Fear – Cruise Miss

Dave Monk – Ship Monk

Emma Le Teace – Cruising isn’t just for old people

Flavia Grey – Ships and Champagne

Gary Bembridge – Tips for Travellers