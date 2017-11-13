As World of Cruising’s preferred Solo Traveller partner, here at ROL Cruise, we are delighted to bring to you our top 10 Solo Traveller offers.

Handpicked by our cruise experts, these cruises offer a range of beautiful destinations, opportunities to meet like-minded travellers and offer incredible no or low single supplement prices. So, there really isn’t a better time to book your voyage, what are you waiting for – take a look and don’t let these promotions sail away!

1. Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines – Easter Ireland

6 nights departing 31st March 2018

No Single Supplement prices from only £969

2. Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines – Landscapes of the Canaries and Morocco

14 nights departing 24th November 2018

No Single Supplement prices from only £1,499

3. Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines – Floral Funchal and the Canary Islands

15 nights departing 13th April 2018

No Single Supplement prices

4. Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines – Film Stars and Classic Cars

16 nights departing 5th May 2018

No Single Supplement prices

5. Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines – Amazon River Adventure

14 nights departing 17th January 2019

No Single Supplement prices from only £2,449

6. Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines – German Waterways

7 nights departing 26th April 2018

No Single Supplement from only £1,049

7. Cruise & Maritime Voyages – Baltic Cities & St. Petersburg

16 nights 6th September 2018

Half Price Single Cabins from only £1,889

8. Cruise & Maritime Voyages – Mexico, Caribbean & Azores

22 nights departing 10th April 2019

Half Price Single Cabins from only £2,849

9. Cruise & Maritime Voyages – West Indies & Azores

33 nights departing 5th November 2018

Half Price Single Cabins from only £4,459

10. Cruise & Maritime Voyages – Grand British Isles & Cities

10 nights departing 25th September 2018

Half Price Single Cabins from only £1,089