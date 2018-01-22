Top Ten Wellness Cruises

1) Doctor’s Orders

Seabourn guests expect to be spoiled rotten – but there’s no reason why the experience shouldn’t be healthy as well as happy.

Whether you want to relax, rejuvenate or just feel good, Seabourn reckons it can help, and their health programme – offered on all cruises including the new Seabourn Ovation, launching in May – has been devised by celebrated US alternative therapist Dr Andrew Weil.

He uses meditation and yoga to beat joint pain, back pain and headaches, and the man himself will join one cruise per year, while on other sailings his trained therapists will hold daily sessions.

It’s all free but there is a charge for one-on-one treatment.

✪ From £4,799 per person cruise-only for a 10-night Mediterranean Islands cruise from Civitavecchia (Rome) to Barcelona, departing 16th June 2018 (see seabourn.com)