Bookings now open for nine enticing European adventures on the rivers for 21 to 45 Year-Olds

U by Uniworld – a ground-breaking brand from Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection – is now available for bookings, allowing travel enthusiasts aged 21 to 45 to experience nine enticing European itineraries beginning in spring 2018. The first-ever cruise brand of its kind, U by Uniworld transforms the travel industry paradigm with a fresh approach to experiential travel, introducing a whole new audience to cruising, on some of the most interesting rivers of Europe. U by Uniworld offers fun, immersive, authentic and adventurous itineraries and a seamless way to experience Europe from city to city.

“Uniworld has always strived to lead innovation in the river cruise industry and we saw a great opportunity with U by Uniworld to reach an entirely new audience,” said Ellen Bettridge, President & CEO of Uniworld. “River cruising is the best and most comfortable way to experience all that Europe has to offer, in an affordable way, and we’re incredibly proud to create a brand that will broaden the interest in this type of experiential travel.”

“The U by Uniworld brand is built on a foundation of Uniworld’s river cruising expertise and the leadership in youthful travel of its sister brands Contiki and Busabout,” said Brett Tollman, Chief Executive of The Travel Corporation (TTC). “The official sales launch of U by Uniworld reflects the unwavering determination and drive of The Travel Corporation to continue to innovate in and contribute to the travel and tourism industry. We look forward to seeing this exciting new TTC brand becoming established, successful and growing in the coming years under Ellen’s dynamic leadership.”

Four eight-day itineraries – Rolling On The Rhine, Germany’s Finest, The Danube Flow and The Seine Experience – sail the Rhine, Main, Danube and Seine Rivers, with overnight stops and longer stays in major cities like Paris, Vienna, Amsterdam and Budapest. Three Super Cruise options combine two or more U itineraries into one 15 or 22 day bucket list journey. U by Uniworld also offers two five-day holiday itineraries – Dashing Through The Danube and A Merry Little Christmas Cruise – for those who want to experience the magic of Christmastime in Europe and a special New Year’s Eve celebration. Available only on The A, these festive itineraries include a trek through a Bavarian Forest to Passau’s Christmas Market; a Viennese “Taste of Christmas” excursion; and an exclusive, classic Christmas concert in Klosterneuburg Abbey.

With a maximum capacity of 120 adventurous travellers, the first two U by Uniworld ships – The A and The B – will be all black outside and feature a sleek, cool interior design with open communal spaces and rooftop lounges, where guests can enjoy scenic river views while sipping on craft cocktails and mingling with like-minded travellers when they start cruising in April 2018. The A and The B will serve as a fully-equipped waterfront contemporary hotel, taxi, bar, restaurant, café, nightclub and yoga studio, all in one. U by Uniworld ships provide the perfect balance between local authenticity and the comfort of home, offering travellers the hassle-free ability to tour multiple cities and countries while only unpacking once.

U by Uniworld’s line-up of onboard programming includes Wine & Paint Classes, where passengers can sip on a glass of local wine while painting the scenery before them; Mixology Classes taught by the master bartenders onboard; and Chef’s Table Cooking Classes, a tasty way to experience the culinary riches of each destination.

Onshore experiences are designed for those with a passion for exploration and a taste for authenticity, allowing ample time for passengers to meet locals, discover restaurants and bars in each city and enjoy both independent discovery and guided excursions. Each day on U by Uniworld, guests are given the flexible options to explore in one of three ways – included excursions and activities, optional “U Time” outings, or a self-guided tour of the cities. Curated programming is tailored to individual travel personalities, such as foodies, culture buffs, adventure seekers, explorers, solo travellers, romantics, and night owls, with itineraries to satisfy every individual’s passions.

Foodies will salivate over local market shopping with the ship’s chef in Rouen while culture buffs will delight in a guided bike tour of top World War II sites in Nuremberg. Adventures can rock climb at 6,500 ft. or white water raft, explorers can kayak through UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and solo travellers will love creating a custom drink to their tastes after meeting a Master Distiller at the world’s largest hands-on cocktail exhibit in Amsterdam. Couples can reconnect with romance on a horse-drawn carriage ride in Vienna, and night owls can sample the abandoned buildings of Budapest which have been transformed into the city’s trendiest bars and clubs.

When night time falls, “U Hosts” are on hand to bring guests the local hotspots and hidden gems in each city. Experiences range from visiting a U Host’s favourite nightclub in Amsterdam to wandering along the banks of the Seine on a midnight stroll in Paris, where travellers will experience Paris at one of the most magical times of the evening before venturing off for a night out. There will be DJs onboard both ships as well as other night time entertainment for fun.

The A and The B offer three room categories – Studio, Balcony and Suites – all with river views. Suites featuring French balconies and a living room area are perfect for honeymooners and those celebrating a special occasion. Balcony rooms are ideal for pairs, and groups of friends traveling together can enjoy Studio rooms that can accommodate up to three passengers. Solo travellers can take advantage of single rooms or special room share rates.

Itineraries on The A start at £899 per person and include sailings along the Rhine, Main and Danube Rivers. Pricing for The B, which sails exclusively on the Seine River and throughout France, starts at £1,799 per person. Starting rates are based on double occupancy and are inclusive of gratuities.

To book a U by Uniworld itinerary, please visit: ubyuniworld.com or call 0845 678 5656.