Viking Cruises announces new itineraries

New 2017-2019 Itineraries Expand Destination-Focused Offerings Around the World

Viking Ocean Cruises® has announced 13 new itineraries that will roll out in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

By 2019, the cruise line will have six 930-passenger ocean ships and will offer guests new opportunities for exploration in Alaska, Australia, Asia and the Caribbean.

“Viking will mark major milestones in 2017. We celebrate our 20th anniversary; we will welcome two new Longships on the rivers in Europe; and we will double our ocean fleet to four sister ships by the end of the year,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking Cruises. “Our destination-focused ocean itineraries are built on the same successful principles as our river itineraries – we offer our guests more time in port, enriching cultural experiences and the best-designed ships at sea. Starting later this year, our guests will have even more choices to explore around the world in ‘the Viking way.’”

New 2017 – 2019 itineraries include:

· Alaska & the Inside Passage – (Vancouver to Seward or the reverse; sailing on Viking Spirit; May – August 2019) – During this 11-day itinerary, guests will sail into the wilds of the “Great Frontier,” immersing themselves in a world of Tlingit heritage, exploring seaside towns and glacier-lined bays, and cruising the narrow channels of the Inside Passage. Sailing from Vancouver, Canada, guests will experience eight iconic ports of call including Ketchikan, Sitka, Juneau and Skagway. Inclusive pricing for veranda staterooms start at £3744 per person ***Includes two-nights hotel stay in Vancouver***

· Australia & New Zealand – Sydney to Auckland and the reverse; sailing on Viking Spirit; December 2018 – February 2019. Inclusive pricing for veranda staterooms start at £6105 per person.

· Panama & Central America – Miami to Miami; sailing on Viking Sky; November – December 2017 and January 2018. Inclusive pricing for veranda staterooms start at £4975 per person.

· Turquoise Seas of the Western Caribbean – Miami to Miami; sailing on Viking Sky; November 2017 – February 2018. Inclusive pricing for veranda staterooms start at £2445 per person.

· Atlantic Crossing – Miami to Barcelona; sailing on Viking Sky; March 3, 2018. Inclusive pricing for veranda staterooms start at £3475 per person.

· Passage to India – Athens to Mumbai; sailing on Viking Spirit; August 18, 2018. Inclusive pricing for veranda staterooms start at £6315 per person.

· Across the Bay of Bengal – Mumbai to Bangkok; sailing on Viking Spirit; September 8, 2018. Inclusive pricing for veranda staterooms start at £4365 per person.

· Capitals of the Far East – Hong Kong to Beijing or the reverse; sailing on Viking Spirit, October 7 and October 21, 2018. Inclusive pricing for veranda staterooms start at £5455 per person.

· Southeast Asia & Hong Kong – Bangkok to Hong Kong or the reverse; sailing on Viking Spirit; September 23, 2018, November 4, 2018 and April 7, 2019. Inclusive pricing for veranda staterooms start at £5,405 per person.

· Komodo & the Australian Coast – Sydney to Bali or the reverse; sailing on Viking Spirit; November 30, 2018 and March 10, 2019. Inclusive pricing for veranda staterooms start at £5,005 per person.

· Bangkok, Bali & Beyond – Bangkok to Bali or the reverse; sailing on Viking Spirit; November 18, 2018 and March 26, 2019. Inclusive pricing for veranda staterooms start at £3,945 per person.

· Far Eastern Horizons – Hong Kong to Tokyo; sailing on Viking Spirit; April 21, 2019. Inclusive pricing for veranda staterooms start at £5605 per person.

· North Pacific Passage – Tokyo to Vancouver; sailing on Viking Spirit; May 5, 2019. Inclusive pricing for veranda staterooms start at £7,195 per person.

From now until January 31, 2017, Viking is offering UK residents an Early Booking Discount on new 2017/2018 ocean itineraries: Save up to £500pp. Contact a travel agent or call Viking at 0800 298 9700.

Visit: vikingcruises.co.uk/oceans