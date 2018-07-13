Voting Is Open For The Wave Awards 2019!

You can now vote to decide who will scoop the top prizes at the Wave Awards 2019

The Wave Awards celebrate the very best of the UK’s cruise industry – think of them as the Oscars of cruising.

Launched in 2015 and now in their fourth year, these awards are firmly established as the premier accolades in the industry.

From the best ocean cruise line to the best luxury cruise line via everyone’s favourite port of call, there’s a category for every type of cruise holiday.

And voting is now open for 2019!

This is your chance to make your voice heard about the best that the cruise industry has to offer across seven different categories: Favourite Ocean Cruise Line, Favourite River Cruise Line, Favourite Luxury Cruise Line, Favourite Specialist Cruise Line, Favourite Cruise Destination, Favouritie Cruise Agent and Favourite Cruise Blogger.

You can only place one vote. By placing your vote, you will help determine the final nominees for the shortlist stage of the public vote. This happens in September. You can then vote again for the shortlisted nominees and voting officially closes on 30th November 2018.

Everyone who votes will also be automatically entered into a free prize draw to win a dream holiday for two for 2019.

Head to worldofcruising.co.uk/vote now to vote for your favourites.