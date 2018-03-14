WATCH: Just what goes into stretching a cruise ship?

Cruise News, Cruise Videos

By Josh Stephenson on

Witness the seemingly impossible art of stretching a cruise ship

We’ve already written at length about our experience at the Fincantieri shipyard to witness Silversea’s Silver Spirit being cut in half and welded back together again, but there are some things you just have to see for yourself.

Fortunately, the team at Silversea have shared with us a behind-the-scenes look at just what goes into stretching a cruise ship and, unsurprisingly, it’s as awe-inspiring as you’d expect.

Take a look below and be sure to tell us what you think about it on social media and, if you haven’t already, click here to read our in-depth report about everything that happened in Fincantieri this weekend.

