We’re giving away tickets for Destinations: The Holiday & Travel Show

Cruise Competitions & Reader Offers

By World of Cruising Magazine on

Cinque Terre, Italy

Discover your next adventure at Destinations: The Holiday & Travel Show, in association with The Times, The Sunday Times and The Sunday Times Travel magazine, the UK’s biggest event for travel inspiration taking place at Olympia London from 2 – 5 February 2017.

Your complimentary ticket includes free entry to:

  • The Stanfords Travel Writers Festival – meet your favourite travel authors, hear their inspiring stories and have the opportunity to purchase signed and dedicated copies at the ‘Signings at Stanfords’ shop. Headliners include Broadcast, Author and Actor Michael Palin, TV Presenter Simon Reeve, Author and Film Maker Levison Wood and many more
  • Experience The World stages – soak up new cultures, enjoy colourful performances and get a taste for exotic delicacies with hundreds of free world food and drink samples on offer
  • MASTA Travel Health Zone – enjoy a free consultation with specialist travel nurses about your next journey, pick up vital advice about the countries you are travelling to and win exciting prizes at the Travel Health Theatre
  • Meet the Experts Theatres – get inspired with new ideas as adventurers and explorers bring travel to life with over 50 hours of free talks
  • Travel Photography Masterclasses in association with CEWE PhotoBook – learn how best to capture those breathtaking views and memorable moments with professional photographer Steve Davey

Come and meet World of Cruising Magazine at Destinations: The Holiday & Travel Show at Olympia London on stand CR32 

So how do I get my free ticket?

It’s simple! Enter your details into the form below and send it to us. We will email you a link and a code you can redeem to get your free ticket. Once you get your code go straight onto Destination: the Holiday & Travel Show website to redeem it.

Quick! Grab your free tickets before they’re all gone!








 YES NO

//




 YES NO

 Luxury Adventure Family Ocean River

 YES NO

 Around Britain & Ireland Asia Australia/New Zealand & South Pacific Caribbean Gulf states and Middle East Mediterranean North America, Canada & Alaska Northern Europe/Baltic/Scandinavia Southern Europe South America & Antarctica


/

 Amadeus AMA Waterways American Queen Steamboat Company A-Rosa APT Avalon Waterways Azamara Belmond Carnival Celebrity Celestyal Costa Croisi Europe Cruise & Maritime Voyages Crystal Cruises Cunard Line Disney Cruise Line Emerald Waterways European Waterways Fred.Olsen Hapag-Lloyd Hebridean Island Cruises Holland America Line Hurtigruten MSC NCL Noble Caledonia Oceania P&O Cruises Paukan Paul Gauguin Cruises Ponant Princess Regent Seven Seas Riviera Royal Caribbean Saga Cruises Seabourn Seadream Yacht Club Scenic Shearings Silversea Star Clippers Swan Hellenic Tauck Titan The River Cruise Line Thomson Cruises Uniworld Viking Voyages of Discovery Voyages to Antiquity Windstar

Please leave this field empty.

Terms & Conditions

  1. No purchase necessary.
  2. Not open to employees (or members of their immediate families) of World of Cruising and its subsidiary companies.
  3. Any personal information that you provide to World of Cruising will be treated in accordance with current UK Data Protection legislation, and will not be disclosed to a third party without your consent.
  4. Only the first 500 people to redeem the code will get a free tickets
  5. Entering does not guarantee you a ticket
  6. By entering, you agree to participate in such promotional activity and material as World of Cruising may require.
  7. No part of the ticket is exchangeable for cash or any other prize.
  8. Please read our Privacy Policy which tells you how we use any personal information we may collect about you by entering a competition: Privacy policy..
  9. From time to time, World of Cruising may enable specially chosen third party partners to mail or email you from time to time with relevant information regarding products, services and special offers that may be of interest to you. If you prefer not to receive these mailings, please tick here:yes 
  10. World of Cruising reserves the right to amend these rules at any time. World of Cruising may also create rules which will apply to a specific competition only. If we do this we will publish the amended competition rules and/or specific competition rules on the relevant competition page.
Kotor Bay
Cruise Competitions & Reader Offers

WIN a five-night cruise for TWO on Majestic Princess

Telegraph Cruise Show
Cruise Competitions & Reader Offers

We’re giving away 500 tickets for The Telegraph Cruise Show

Great Wall
Cruise Competitions & Reader Offers

Win a Viking cruise in China flying out in style with British Airways

Win a Bordeaux river cruise
Cruise Competitions & Reader Offers

Win a Bordeaux river cruise for two with Uniworld