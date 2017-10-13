Why you should sail to the Caribbean with P&O Cruises

The tropical islands of the Caribbean are amongst the most visited places in the world. There’s no doubt that you will be in paradise as soon as you reach the diverse, sun-kissed islands of the Caribbean.

You cannot afford to miss the idyllic scenes of nature and ultimate serenity that the Caribbean has to offer. Head off for the adventure of a lifetime as you are welcomed onboard the award-winning P&O Cruises.

The sugar-white beaches, sapphire waters and emerald forests are just some highlights of the view from your cabin. On a cruise itinerary, the great thing is that you’re not restricted to exploring one port. You will have ample time to admire the beauty of each exotic island sailing through Barbados, St. Lucia, Grenada, and Antigua; taking in new colourful sights every day. Discover magical coral reefs, breathtaking waterfalls glistening in the hot sun, and the natural landscapes. Soak up the warm weather and buzzing atmosphere. The fascinating traditions and authentic cuisine are symbolic of the rich history and culture of each tropical island. Feel the calypso rhythms and lively sounds around you as you sail through the enchanting Caribbean Sea. The Caribbean is the perfect location for you to unwind and feel at ease.

P&O Cruises is the favourite cruise line of the UK; it is well trusted and provides great ensuite accommodation suitable for everyone. They are also known for providing top class entertainment and rewarding their loyal returning guests. Take some British culture with you onboard the elegant P&O ships, Britannia, Oceana and Azura just to name a few. Each of them offering classic style dining from renowned British chefs & evening ballroom events. Continental breakfast, Sunday roasts, and a wide selection of beverages such as beer and wine are just an introduction to what you can indulge in. There are a vast array of activities while cruising; whether you are a solo traveller, on a romantic getaway, or on a well-deserved family trip. Look forward to feeling as though you are in a magical world of your own, as you experience the lavish lifestyle onboard. From luxurious spas to prestigious dining venues; each ship is unique with a lively atmosphere. Experience the best service in each speciality restaurant, with friendly staff always keen to cater to your needs. Find yourself relaxing in the lounges and poolsides, shopping in the recreational area, engaging in sports in the fitness centre, and drinking wine and cocktails in the bars. Be sure to take advantage of the onboard spend; and other amazing offers. Cabins are well designed and spacious to ensure great levels of comfort throughout your cruise.

P&O Cruises will ensure your holiday is both exciting and memorable. Cruise to the Caribbean any season of the year and savour the perfect blend of fun and relaxation. There are many departure dates to choose from ranging from winter this year to Christmas of 2018. After you have seen all the sights and splendours, you’ll arrive back home refreshed and revitalised.

