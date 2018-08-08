Win an exclusive tour and three-course lunch on Norwegian Jade

Cruise Competitions & Reader Offers

By James Coulbault on

Sponsored by NCL

Five lucky readers will win a day exploring one of Norwegian Cruise Line’s most popular ships.

Norwegian Cruise Line is inviting five readers to bring a guest and enjoy a ‘Premium All Inclusive’ day on Norwegian Jade as it homeports in Southampton whilst cruising Norway, Iceland and the British Isles.

Norwegian Jade – Geiranger Fjord

On board, you will receive an exclusive tour and experience Norwegian’s unparalleled freedom and flexibility. Upgraded last year as part of The Norwegian Edge™ program, Norwegian Jade boasts new venues and modern décor and design.

Learn more about The Haven ®, the most luxurious accommodation on board with 24-hour butler service and private sundeck; enjoy a tour of the Mandara Spa ® with over 50 speciality treatments on offer and resplendent views of the ocean from the Thermal Suite; visit exciting new dining choices like the popular 24-hour O’Sheehan’s Neighbourhood Bar & Grill, view the revamped menu in the complimentary Ginza Asian-fusion restaurant and take a look round the new 5 O’Clock Somewhere and Mojito Sugarcane Bars.

Norwegian Jade sun deck

Finally, end your tour at Norwegian’s Grand Pacific. Take in the stunning design and enjoy three-course fine dining with beautifully crafted menus and a selection of tantalising wines.

Last year, Norwegian introduced Premium All Inclusive for the UK. Now booking a cruise could not be simpler – all premium branded beverages, service charges and gratuities are included in the price, along with one bottle of water per person, per stateroom, per day, speciality coffee and free Wi-Fi.

With 17 ships, visiting 85 countries, stopping at 275 ports and recently voted ‘Europe’s Leading Cruise Line’ at the World Travel Awards for the eleventh year in a row, there is something on board for every type of cruiser.

 





I have read the terms and conditions and privacy policy

Terms and Conditions: Prize is for one individual and a guest to visit Norwegian Jade from 10am-2pm on Saturday 29 September only and cannot be exchanged. Details of visit, timings and restaurant are subject to change/cancellation depending on availability. Winners are responsible for their own travel to Southampton and for leaving a vehicle at their own risk in the designated car park. Winners must provide passport details in advance and are required to bring their passport with them on the day in order to board the ship.          
