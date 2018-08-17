Win a luxury 2-night stay for two at Chewton Glen

Enter to win a 2-night break for two with breakfast, use of the spa and access to the 130-acre estate

Sometimes we just need to get away from it all and let ourselves be pampered. And, thanks to the generous folk at Chewton Glen, we’ve got the prize to help you do just that. Located a mere 90 minutes outside of London on the south coast (right next to the New Forest National Park), Chewton Glen is a 5-star English country house hotel of the highest order, which offers all things to all people.
With 72 unique and marvellously well-appointed bedrooms to choose from – including 14 romantic Treehouses perfect for a break away with a difference – to the award-winning spa and leisure facilities, you’ll find an abundance of ways to revive the senses.

Want something to eat with your zen-like tranquillity? Make sure to visit The Kitchen, a state-of-the art James Martin cookery school and relaxed eatery, alternatively indulge in The Dining Room with a classic cheese soufflé or Thai lobster curry.

Meanwhile there’s 130 acres of woodland, gardens and parkland to explore where you’ll find a tennis centre, nine-hole golf course, heritage orchard, 70 working beehives, walled kitchen garden and croquet lawn. Although, if you just want to stretch your legs and admire the glorious scenery, well, who could blame you.

T&C’s: Valid for 12 months from the date of winning the prize. Stay has to be between Sunday-Thursday. Subject to availability, excluding holidays, Christmas and New Year. Non-transferable.




