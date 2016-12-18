WIN a five-night cruise for TWO on Majestic Princess

Majestic Princess is the hottest new launch in 2017. The ship will spend only a few weeks in the Mediterranean next spring before sailing to her home port in Shanghai, China. Places on her European cruises are in short supply, but YOU can win a balcony cabin for two on a five-night trip from Rome, courtesy of CruiseDirection.

The dazzling Majestic Princess, sister ship to Royal Princess® and Regal Princess®, is the newest addition to the fleet and the first to feature a new Princess brand livery design, with the trademark Sea Witch emblazoned across her bow.

A showpiece for the next generation of innovation, Majestic Princess is full of Chinese-inspired touches, indulging guests in a world-class experience so you can ultimately come back new®.

Among her highlights, the new Majestic Princess offers:

* An expanded atrium with additional entertainment and casual dining options such as the Ocean Terrace Juice Bar and Leaves Tea Bar.

* Expanded shopping – nearly 12,000 sq. ft. dedicated to retail with a greater selection of luxury and designer brand merchandise.

* Additional stateroom options – more connecting rooms and larger Owner’s Suites. Balconies on all outside staterooms.

* Exciting on-board attractions, including the Princess® Watercolor Fantasy, an enhanced Movies under the Stars® screen, and the SeaWalk® a glass-bottom walkway with views 128 feet straight down!

The prize includes a five-night cruise on Majestic Princess, an overnight stay in a 4-star hotel in Rome, return flights with British Airways from Heathrow airport, and private transfers between the airport and the ship.

Itinerary

April 3: Fly London Heathrow to Rome with British Airways, private transfer to 4* Mecenate Palace Hotel for a 1 night stay on Bed & Breakfast basis.

April 4: Private transfer from hotel to port of Civitavecchia, embark Majestic Princess.

April 5: At Sea

April 6: Kotor, Montenegro

April 7: Corfu, Greece

April 8: At Sea

April 9: Arrive in Civitavecchia, disembark for private transfer to airport for flight to London Heathrow

About Cruise Direction

We specialise in creating unique tailor-made cruise holidays to give you an unforgettable holiday experience combined with unrivalled

customer service. Our philosophy is if you can’t find what you’re looking for, then let us create it! Whether it be hotel stays, train journeys or tours we can build a holiday around any cruise to suit your needs.

The consultants in our friendly team have all the knowledge and experience gained over many years spent in the industry. In many cases, they have first-hand understanding of both the cruise lines and destinations, something which definitely helps when trying to make up your mind! www.cruisedirection.co.uk 0800 114 3557

How to enter

To be in with a chance to win the fabulous prize, just answer this simple question:

Which of these famous attractions is NOT in Rome? A: The Colosseum

B: The Parthenon

C: The Trevi Fountain