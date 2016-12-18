WIN a five-night cruise for TWO on Majestic Princess

Cruise Competitions & Reader Offers, Sponsored Content

By World of Cruising Magazine on

Sponsored by Cruise Direction

Kotor Bay

Majestic Princess is the hottest new launch in 2017. The ship will spend only a few weeks in the Mediterranean next spring before sailing to her home port in Shanghai, China. Places on her European cruises are in short supply, but YOU can win a balcony cabin for two on a five-night trip from Rome, courtesy of CruiseDirection.

The dazzling Majestic Princess, sister ship to Royal Princess® and Regal Princess®, is the newest addition to the fleet and the first to feature a new Princess brand livery design, with the trademark Sea Witch emblazoned across her bow.

A showpiece for the next generation of innovation, Majestic Princess is full of Chinese-inspired touches, indulging guests in a world-class experience so you can ultimately come back new®.

Emerald Waterways

Among her highlights, the new Majestic Princess offers:

* An expanded atrium with additional entertainment and casual dining options such as the Ocean Terrace Juice Bar and Leaves Tea Bar.
* Expanded shopping – nearly 12,000 sq. ft. dedicated to retail with a greater selection of luxury and designer brand merchandise.
* Additional stateroom options – more connecting rooms and larger Owner’s Suites. Balconies on all outside staterooms.
* Exciting on-board attractions, including the Princess® Watercolor Fantasy, an enhanced Movies under the Stars® screen, and the SeaWalk® a glass-bottom walkway with views 128 feet straight down!

The prize includes a five-night cruise on Majestic Princess, an overnight stay in a 4-star hotel in Rome, return flights with British Airways from Heathrow airport, and private transfers between the airport and the ship.

Itinerary

April 3: Fly London Heathrow to Rome with British Airways, private transfer to 4* Mecenate Palace Hotel for a 1 night stay on Bed & Breakfast basis.
April 4: Private transfer from hotel to port of Civitavecchia, embark Majestic Princess.
April 5: At Sea
April 6: Kotor, Montenegro
April 7: Corfu, Greece
April 8: At Sea
April 9: Arrive in Civitavecchia, disembark for private transfer to airport for flight to London Heathrow

About Cruise Direction

Fountain di Trevi -famous Rome's fountains. Italy
Fountain di Trevi – most famous Rome’s fountains in the world. Italy by night after long time restauration

We specialise in creating unique tailor-made cruise holidays to give you an unforgettable holiday experience combined with unrivalled

customer service. Our philosophy is if you can’t find what you’re looking for, then let us create it! Whether it be hotel stays, train journeys or tours we can build a holiday around any cruise to suit your needs.

The consultants in our friendly team have all the knowledge and experience gained over many years spent in the industry. In many cases, they have first-hand understanding of both the cruise lines and destinations, something which definitely helps when trying to make up your mind! www.cruisedirection.co.uk 0800 114 3557

How to enter

To be in with a chance to win the fabulous prize, just answer this simple question:

Which of these famous attractions is NOT in Rome?

A: The Colosseum
B: The Parthenon
C: The Trevi Fountain

 








 YES NO

//




 YES NO

 Luxury Adventure Family Ocean River

 YES NO

 Around Britain & Ireland Asia Australia/New Zealand & South Pacific Caribbean Gulf states and Middle East Mediterranean North America, Canada & Alaska Northern Europe/Baltic/Scandinavia Southern Europe South America & Antarctica


/

 Amadeus AMA Waterways American Queen Steamboat Company A-Rosa APT Avalon Waterways Azamara Belmond Carnival Celebrity Celestyal Costa Croisi Europe Cruise & Maritime Voyages Crystal Cruises Cunard Line Disney Cruise Line Emerald Waterways European Waterways Fred.Olsen Hapag-Lloyd Hebridean Island Cruises Holland America Line Hurtigruten MSC NCL Noble Caledonia Oceania P&O Cruises Paukan Paul Gauguin Cruises Ponant Princess Regent Seven Seas Riviera Royal Caribbean Saga Cruises Seabourn Seadream Yacht Club Scenic Shearings Silversea Star Clippers Swan Hellenic Tauck Titan The River Cruise Line Thomson Cruises Uniworld Viking Voyages of Discovery Voyages to Antiquity Windstar

Please leave this field empty.

Terms & Conditions

  1. To enter this competition, you must be: (a) UK resident; and (b) 18 years old or over
  2. No purchase necessary.
  3. The prize includes return a five-night cruise on Majestic Princess, an overnight stay in a 4-star hotel in Rome, return flights with British Airways from Heathrow airport, and private transfers between the airport and the ship.
  4. The holiday must be taken in April 2017. Validity of the prize cannot be extended. If the prize winner cannot take the holiday in April 2017, no alternative dates will be offers, and the prize cannot be exchanged for cash.
  5. Competitions are not open to employees (or members of their immediate families) of Cruise Direction Ltd or any subsidiary of Cruise Direction Ltd, or of World of Cruising and its subsidiary companies.
  6. The prize offered is for two people sharing a room. Room grade is at the discretion of Cruise Direction Ltd.
  7. Prize Winner and companions are responsible for their own transportation to and from the London airport.
  8. Travel insurance and gratuities are not included.
  9. Prize Winner and companions are responsible for paying the single supplements should they require separate rooms.
  10. Any other expenses incurred during the period of the prize will be the responsibility of the prize winner and their companion.
  11. No cash alternative will be offered and prizes are non-transferable.
  12. Prize is non-refundable and non-exchangeable.
  13. The prize winner will be responsible for ensuring they have a valid passport.
  14. Cruise Direction Ltd cannot be responsible for unforeseen cancellations of flights.
  15. Cruise Direction Ltd cannot be responsible for the unforeseen cancellation of the holiday due to circumstances beyond our control.
  16. Cruise Direction Ltd reserves the right to substitute and alternative cruise of a similar value due to any unforeseen circumstances.
  17. Any personal information that you provide to World of Cruising will be treated in accordance with current UK Data Protection legislation, and will not be disclosed to a third party without your consent.
  18. No purchase necessary.
  19. The winner will be chosen completely at random.
  20. The last day for competition entries is February 6, 2017
  21. By entering the competition, the winner agrees to participate in such promotional activity and material as Cruise Direction Ltd and World of Cruising may require.
  22. Please read our Privacy Policy which tells you how we use any personal information we may collect about you by entering a competition: Privacy policy..
  23. From time to time, World of Cruising may enable specially chosen third party partners to mail or email you from time to time with relevant information regarding products, services and special offers that may be of interest to you. If you prefer not to receive these mailings, please tick here:yes 
  24. World of Cruising reserves the right to amend these rules at any time. World of Cruising may also create rules which will apply to a specific competition only. If we do this we will publish the amended competition rules and/or specific competition rules on the relevant competition page.
  25. The judge’s decision will be final, and no correspondence will be entered into.
NCL Free at Sea
Cinque Terre, Italy
Cruise Competitions & Reader Offers

We’re giving away tickets for Destinations: The Holiday & Travel Show

Telegraph Cruise Show
Cruise Competitions & Reader Offers

We’re giving away 500 tickets for The Telegraph Cruise Show

Market
Cuisine at Sea

A world of extraordinary culinary experiences

Dutch Parliament
Destination Guides

Indulge your passion in Holland