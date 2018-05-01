Win a £5000 Loire cruise for two

You and a guest could be enjoying an enchanting cruise on Europe’s longest river thanks to our fantastic competition. We have teamed up with Europe’s largest river cruise operator, CroisiEurope, to offer you the chance to win a seven-night Loire cruise onboard the stylish MS Loire Princesse.

The Loire Princesse is the only river cruise ship able to operate on the Loire thanks to its innovative paddlewheel technology which allows it to navigate the shallow waters of this iconic river.

The seven-night cruise starts in Nantes with the ship docking next to Îles de Nantes where a fascinating regeneration project has been inspired by the futuristic ideas of science fiction writer Jules Verne. Here you can marvel at fabulous mechanical creations including a three-storey carousel filled with sea creatures and a vast wooden robot elephant that squirts water.

The first stop is Saint Nazaire with excursions to Escal’Atlantic, a museum exploring the historic ocean liner experience, and the Saint-Nazaire shipyard, one of the largest in Europe. Alternatively, take a guided tour of Guérande, a fortified medieval city entirely enclosed by ramparts or choose to hike along the ramparts through the city.

The ship then sails back to Nantes where you can take a guided tour of Nantes and the Castle of the Dukes of Brittany or visit the Machines de l’Île, secret courtyards and covered passageways.

In Ancenis, take the Muscadet Wine Route to the charming medieval city of Clisson then on toward La Chapelle Heulin where you’ll enjoy a wine tasting at a chateau. In Angers, take a guided tour of the historic districts and the famous Apocalypse tapestry before enjoying a guided tour of Saumur and the Cadre Noir at the French military riding academy École Nationale d’Équitation.

A highlight of the cruise is a visit to the Châteaux of the Loire Valley on a full-day excursion taking in Château d’Azay-le-Rideau, Château de Villandry and Château d’Ussé which is thought to have inspired Charles Perrault when writing “Sleeping Beauty”.

En route back to Nantes, take a trip along the Angevine Corniche with its picturesque villages and many viewing points along the Loire or enjoy a scenic bike trip along the Loire taking in charming villages.

The cruise programme may vary according to water levels.

The MS Loire Princesse is a modern ship with plenty of open spaces, accentuated by large picture windows so you’ll always be able to catch views of the Loire Valley. The 48 cabins are spread over the main and upper decks. Cabins on the main deck have large windows, while upper deck cabins have balconies. All cabins are en-suite and have satellite television, a hairdryer and safe. Enjoy buffet breakfasts and set three-course lunches and dinners in the stylish restaurant, relax in the lounge and take in the beautiful scenery from the large sun deck with its comfortable loungers.

CroisiEurope is Europe’s large river cruise company operating 50 ships and hotel barges on some of the most beautiful waterways in the world. Onboard CroisiEurope’s “floating hotels” guests can relax in their light and spacious en-suite cabins, socialise in the stylish panoramic lounges and bars or simply take in the stunning views of the world going by. One of the highlights of any cruise is the outstanding cuisine prepared by its superb chefs. Guests can indulge in three- or four-course lunches and dinners offering a variety of French and regional dishes that complement the region in which they are travelling. CroisiEurope’s charming multi-lingual crew ensure that guests’ every need is catered for so all they have to do is sit back, relax and enjoy themselves. As an independent, family-run business, CroisiEurope strives to offer a warm and convivial atmosphere onboard and guests show their appreciation by re-booking with the company time and time again.

For further information on CroisiEurope, call 020 8328 1281 or visit www.croisieurope.co.uk

