Win a cruise to the Canaries for two worth almost £6,000

YOU could be taking a cruise to the Canaries next spring courtesy of World of Cruising and Saga Cruises.

The prize in this fantastic competition is an outside cabin for two – worth £5,768 – on Saga Sapphire’s 13-night cruise departing from Southampton on March 15, 2018.

Included in the prize cruise are return chauffeur travel between home and the port (or free car parking), a choice of wines at lunch and dinner, all gratuities on board, and complimentary WiFi.

The lucky winners will be pampered at every turn by their considerate cabin attendant, the thoughtful waiters at the ship’s bars and restaurants, and by entertainment staff for whom nothing is too much trouble.

The prize cruise departs from Southampton on March 15, 2018 and makes its first call at Ferrol, on Spain’s north-west coast, handy for excursions to the holy city and pilgrimage destination of Santiago de Compostela. On March 20, Saga Sapphire reaches her first port of call in the Canaries – Lanzarote, which has been declared a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

The following day sees passengers stepping ashore at Las Pal mas, capital of Gran Canaria, and possibly taking a hike to the Banda ma Crater or a bicycle ride through the city. Santa Cruz, Tenerife, comes next, and there’s a choice of shore excursions that include the rarefied atmosphere Mount Teide or the excitement of whale-watching from a catamaran.

The ancient and modern buildings of Santa Cruz, La Palma, lie waiting for passengers to visit them the next day, and then comes the cruise’s final island, Madeira. Visitors will be impressed by the lush gardens, and can take a thrill-ride by wicker toboggan through Funchal’s steep streets. Saga Sapphire returns to Southampton on March 28.

To be in with a chance of winning this superb prize, you must answer this simple question: In which ocean will you find the Canary Islands?

