TUI Explorer joins the growing Thomson Cruises ﬂeet next year – and you could be among her ﬁrst guests with this FREE easy-to-enter competition.
With 10 restaurants, 10 bars, top-class entertainment and All Inclusive fares as standard, TUI Explorer will take the Thomson Cruises experience to a whole new level.
Enter this competition and you could win a seven-night Magic of Spain cruise, ﬂying from London Gatwick to Majorca on 29 September 2018. Boarding TUI Explorer at Palma, your cruise begins with a relaxing day at sea before visiting Cadiz in Spain – handy for excursions to Seville
– and then Lisbon, Portugal. You’ll spend the next day in the British outpost of Gibraltar, and then call at the Spanish ports of Malaga and Cartagena before returning to Palma for the ﬂight home.
All those exciting ports of call and you only have to unpack your cases once – that’s the beauty of cruising. And because holidays on board TUI Explorer are All Inclusive, you won’t even have to pay for your drinks!
For your chance to win this cruise, tell us:
The rain in Spain falls mainly on the…
a: Train
b: Plain
b: Plane
Terms & Conditions
- To enter this competition, you must be: (a) UK resident; and (b) 18 years old or over at the time of the Magic of Spain cruise.
- The prize is a 7-night Magic of Spain cruise on board TUI Explorer, departing September 29, 2018 from London Gatwick Airport.
- Prize is based on 2 sharing a standard inside cabin on decks 4 or 5 on an All Inclusive basis.
- Full TUI UK booking conditions apply.
- Entrants must hold a valid passport and it’s the entrant’s responsibility to check visa and passport requirements.
- Only one entry per individual will be counted.
- The cruise holiday prize does not include pre-bookable cabin service, travel insurance, visas, personal expenses or spending money.
- Competitions are not open to employees (or members of their immediate families) of TUI AG Group or any subsidiary of TUI AG Group, or of World of Cruising and Luxury Travel Ltd and its subsidiary companies
- Any personal information that you provide to World of Cruising and Luxury Travel Ltd will be treated in accordance with current UK Data Protection legislation, and will not be disclosed to a third party without your consent.
- TUI AG Group reserves the right to alter the terms of this competition (including the prize) without prior notice in the event that unforeseen circumstances make this unavoidable.
- No purchase necessary.
- No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received.
- Prior to departure, we advise the winner to purchase comprehensive travel insurance and have any relevant inoculations.
- The flights / cruise itinerary and sail dates are subject to change and availability. Full TUI AG Group booking conditions apply.
- The winner will be chosen completely at random.
- Third party entries are not allowed and any entry that is deemed to be entered by a third party will be disqualified. Unless permission has been given otherwise when entering the prize draw, all previously unknown data to the promoters will be used solely for the purposes of the prize draw entered and correspondence immediately associated with it.
- The last day for competition entries is 30th June 2017
- By entering the competition, the winner agrees to participate in such promotional activity and material as TUI AG Group and World of Cruising may require.
- Prize is subject to availability, capacity controlled, non-negotiable, non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash or other alternatives in whole or in part in exchange for the prize. TUI AG Group reserves the right at its sole discretion to substitute an alternative prize of similar value.
- Please read our Privacy Policy which tells you how we use any personal information we may collect about you by entering a competition: Privacy policy..
- From time to time, World of Cruising may enable specially chosen third party partners to mail or email you with relevant information regarding products, services and special offers that may be of interest to you. If you prefer not to receive these mailings, please tick here:yes
- World of Cruising reserves the right to amend these rules at any time. World of Cruising may also create rules which will apply to a specific competition only. If we do this we will publish the amended competition rules and/or specific competition rules on the relevant competition page.
- The judge’s decision will be final, and no correspondence will be entered into.