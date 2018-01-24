Win a £3,000 Titan Cruise

Cruising the Rhine is to embark on a journey through hundreds of years of fascinating European culture and enthralling history.

As Europe’s most important waterway, the Rhine has shaped the continent’s story more than any other geographic feature. It’s most famous stretch, the Middle Rhine was named by the Romantics as the ‘landscape of the soul’.

With it’s terraced vineyards, legendary fortresses, precipitous cliffs and fairytale castles, the stunning scenery is the stuff of dreams.

Starting in Amsterdam, the vibrant capital of the Netherlands and ending in the German city of Frankfurt, the ‘Titan Riverside Cities of Holland and Germany Cruise’ takes you through captivating European cities in glorious style.

The MS Bellejour offers harmonious and carefree travel, with culinary delights in the on-board restaurant and an expansive sun deck. The spa area will soothe your mind and body and the saunarium, jacuzzi and comfortable loungers are the epitome of relaxation.

For those who want to keep the mind and body fit, there are state-of-the-art cardio machines and a reading lounge. WiFi is available on the whole cruise liner, so friends and family at home can be kept up to date as you enjoy the luxury.

Unlimited wine, beer, soft drinks and mineral water are also included during lunch & dinner, with the highlight being the Captain’s Gala farewell dinner.

