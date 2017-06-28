Win a £4,000 Viking river cruise on the Danube

With fabulous palaces, fairytale castles and music always in the air, cruising the Danube is truly special – and it’s even better aboard a stunning Viking Longship.
The beautiful Danube – it might not be as blue as Strauss’s memorable waltz maintains, but it is just as romantic as it ever was when the composer was the darling of 19th-century Europe.
Flowing through ten countries and four capital cities, the Danube remains the most popular destination for river cruising, combining spectacular castles, imposing palaces, and mixing Mozart with The Sound of Music.
YOU could be taking your own Danube cruise on one of Viking River Cruises’ state-of-the-art Longships, as winner of our FREE-TO-ENTER competition.
The prize is an eight-day Romantic Danube cruise for two people, from Budapest to Nuremberg, on board an award-winning Viking Longship.
There are no hidden costs and your cruise prize includes almost everything – all on-board meals, wine, beer or soft drinks with lunch and dinner, on-board port talks and enrichment lectures, free Wi-Fi, tea and coffee anytime on board and six guided tours.
YOUR PRIZE
The Romantic Danube itinerary visits six ports in three countries, and includes four UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
For your chance to win this cruise, tell us:
The Danube flows through how many capital cities?
a: Three
b: Four
c: Five
Terms & Conditions
- To enter this competition, you must be: (a) UK resident; and (b) 18 years old or over.
- The winner must be available to take the prize cruise during the 2018 season.
- The prize is for two people sharing a French Balcony grade stateroom or higher on Romantic Danube departing in 2018. The holiday must be taken within the 2018 season.
- Only one entry per individual will be counted.
- Competitions are not open to employees (or members of their immediate families) of Viking Cruises or any subsidiary of Viking Cruises, or of World of Cruising and Luxury Travel Ltd and its subsidiary companies
- Any personal information that you provide to World of Cruising and Luxury Travel Ltd will be treated in accordance with current UK Data Protection legislation, and will not be disclosed to a third party without your consent.
- Validity of the prize cannot be extended.
- Viking Cruises cannot be responsible for unforeseen cancellations of ﬂights.
- Viking cannot be responsible for the unforeseen cancellation of the holiday due to circumstances beyond our control.
- No purchase necessary.
- Viking reserves the right to substitute an alternative cruise of a similar value due to any unforeseen circumstances.
- The holiday is ABTA and ATOL protected. Viking Cruises full terms and conditions apply.
- The winner will be chosen completely at random.
- Travel insurance, spending money, visas, transfers to and from London airports and additional costs, are not included and are the responsibility of the prize winner.
- Third party entries are not allowed and any entry that is deemed to be entered by a third party will be disqualified. Unless permission has been given otherwise when entering the prize draw, all previously unknown data to the promoters will be used solely for the purposes of the prize draw entered and correspondence immediately associated with it.
- The last day for competition entries is 15th August 2017
- The speciﬁc London airport is dependent on ﬂight availability, which will be conﬁrmed at the time of booking.
- By entering the competition, the winner agrees to participate in such promotional activity and material as Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection and World of Cruising may require.
- Prize is subject to availability, capacity controlled, non-negotiable, non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash or other alternatives in whole or in part in exchange for the prize. Viking Cruises reserves the right at its sole discretion to substitute an alternative prize of similar value.
- Full details of the Romantic Danube prize can be found at www.vikingrivercruises.co.uk.
- *Passau organ concert is only available May 1-October 31 and is closed on Sunday.
- Please read our Privacy Policy which tells you how we use any personal information we may collect about you by entering a competition: Privacy policy..
- From time to time, World of Cruising may enable specially chosen third party partners to mail or email you with relevant information regarding products, services and special offers that may be of interest to you. If you prefer not to receive these mailings, please tick here:yes
- World of Cruising reserves the right to amend these rules at any time. World of Cruising may also create rules which will apply to a specific competition only. If we do this we will publish the amended competition rules and/or specific competition rules on the relevant competition page.
- The judge’s decision will be final, and no correspondence will be entered into.