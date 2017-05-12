The lucky winner will be whisked away in a Mercedes for two nights’ bed and breakfast in a four or ﬁve-star hotel within 100 miles of their home.
Choose Ports Direct and your holiday starts as soon as you close your front door. With luxury vehicles to whisk you straight to your port of departure – and back home at the end of your cruise – you can simply sit back, relax and enjoy the journey.
By choosing Ports Direct for your cruise transport you can be assured of a hassle-free journey. Market leaders in the cruise transfer sector since 2007, and with nationwide UK coverage, Ports Direct has years of experience in planning, booking and managing safe transport for cruise passengers. Our cruise transfer service is well known for its efﬁcient and professional approach, while our reasonable prices and excellent service keep us ahead of our competitors.
Ports Direct operates both private and shared door-to-door transport options, using a range of high-quality vehicles.
For your chance to win, answer the following question:
Which Hollywood actor starred as a chauﬀeur in the 1989 ﬁlm Driving Miss Daisy?
Terms & Conditions
- To enter this competition, you must be: (a) UK resident; and (b) 18 years old.
- Only one entry per individual will be counted.
- Competitions are not open to employees (or members of their immediate families) of Ports Direct Ltd or any subsidiary of Ports Direct Ltd, or of World of Cruising and Luxury Travel Ltd and its subsidiary companies
- Any personal information that you provide to World of Cruising and Luxury Travel Ltd will be treated in accordance with current UK Data Protection legislation, and will not be disclosed to a third party without your consent.
- Ports Direct Ltd reserves the right to alter the terms of this competition (including the prize) without prior notice in the event that unforeseen circumstances make this unavoidable.
- The mystery weekend prize is operated by Ports Direct Ltd and based on bed and breakfast only, in a twin/
double room for 2 nights.
- No purchase necessary.
- No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received.
- The itinerary and dates are subject to change and availability. Full Ports Direct Ltd booking conditions apply.
- This prize is not in association with any other offer or prize being operated by Ports Direct or its associates.
- The dates are to be confirmed and these weekends are exempt, Christmas period, Easter period, New Year’s Eve.
- The accommodation will be 4/5 star and will be within 100 miles of the winners home address.
- The chauffeur service will be in a Mercedes E Class as minimum standard and we reserve the right to substitute the Mercedes with a similar standard vehicle at any time. The chauffeur service will only cover for a direct journey from home to the hotel and then from the hotel to home. Should you want to book a tour during either journey this must be booked prior to the day of travel.
- The chosen accommodation’s Terms and conditions will apply before, during and after your stay.
- The winner will be chosen completely at random.
- Third party entries are not allowed and any entry that is deemed to be entered by a third party will be disqualified. Unless permission has been given otherwise when entering the prize draw, all previously unknown data to the promoters will be used solely for the purposes of the prize draw entered and correspondence immediately associated with it.
- The last day for competition entries is 30th June 2017
- By entering the competition, the winner agrees to participate in such promotional activity and material as Ports Direct Ltd and World of Cruising may require.
- The last day to confirm departure is 31 August 2017
- Prize is subject to availability, capacity controlled, non-negotiable, non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash or other alternatives in whole or in part in exchange for the prize. Ports Direct Ltd reserves the right at its sole discretion to substitute an alternative prize of similar value.
- Please read our Privacy Policy which tells you how we use any personal information we may collect about you by entering a competition: Privacy policy..
- From time to time, World of Cruising may enable specially chosen third party partners to mail or email you with relevant information regarding products, services and special offers that may be of interest to you. If you prefer not to receive these mailings, please tick here:yes
- World of Cruising reserves the right to amend these rules at any time. World of Cruising may also create rules which will apply to a specific competition only. If we do this we will publish the amended competition rules and/or specific competition rules on the relevant competition page.
- The judge’s decision will be final, and no correspondence will be entered into.