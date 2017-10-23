Win a case of wine courtesy of World of Cruising

One lucky winner could win a case of wine by entering our free prize draw
We’re giving you the chance to win a case of wine – all you have to do to enter is fill in the short form below. That’s it!
Terms & Conditions
- To enter this competition, you must be: (a) UK resident; and (b) 18 years old or over.
- Only one entry per individual will be counted.
- Competitions are not open to employees (or members of their immediate families) of World of Cruising and Luxury Travel Ltd and its subsidiary companies
- Any personal information that you provide to World of Cruising and Luxury Travel Ltd will be treated in accordance with current UK Data Protection legislation, and will not be disclosed to a third party without your consent.
- Terms and conditions apply. No purchase necessary.
- World of Cruising and Luxury Travel Ltd reserves the right to substitute an alternative prize of a similar value due to any unforeseen circumstances.
- The winner will be chosen completely at random.
- Third party entries are not allowed and any entry that is deemed to be entered by a third party will be disqualified. Unless permission has been given otherwise when entering the prize draw, all previously unknown data to the promoters will be used solely for the purposes of the prize draw entered and correspondence immediately associated with it.
- The last day for competition entries is 30th November 2017.
- By entering the competition, the winner agrees to participate in such promotional activity and material as World of Cruising may require.
- Prize is subject to availability, capacity controlled, non-negotiable, non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash or other alternatives in whole or in part in exchange for the prize. World of Cruising and Luxury Travel Ltd reserves the right at its sole discretion to substitute an alternative prize of similar value.
- Please read our Privacy Policy which tells you how we use any personal information we may collect about you by entering a competition: Privacy policy..
- From time to time, World of Cruising may enable specially chosen third-party partners to mail or email you with relevant information regarding products, services and special offers that may be of interest to you.
If you want to receive these mailings, please tick here: yes
If you want to receive these emailings, please tick here:yes
- World of Cruising reserves the right to amend these rules at any time. World of Cruising may also create rules which will apply to a specific competition only. If we do this we will publish the amended competition rules and/or specific competition rules on the relevant competition page.
- The judge’s decision will be final, and no correspondence will be entered into.