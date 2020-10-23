A cruise is a great way to see the Baltics and Scandinavia, sailing into exciting port cities such as Stockholm, Copenhagen and Oslo and also through some of the most stunning landscapes on earth, like the Norwegian fjords. From added overnight stays in St Petersburg to Christmas cruises, here is our pick of the best Baltics and Scandinavia cruises for 2021, from as little as £661.

1. Northern nights

With more than 28 dining options and a theatre showing Broadway musicals, you may be tempted to stay aboard Norwegian Getaway – but step ashore and you’ll discover some of Northern Europe’s greatest cities, including Berlin, Stockholm and St Petersburg.

9-day ‘Scandinavia, Russia & Baltic from Copenhagen’ cruise aboard Norwegian Getaway, round trip from Copenhagen via Berlin, Tallinn, St Petersburg and Stockholm, departing 9 October 2022, from £1,009, ncl.com

2. Capital and coast

Explore the majestic landscapes of Norway aboard MSC Virtuosa on a cruise that visits the most spectacular fjords and still finds time for the great city of Copenhagen.