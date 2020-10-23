A cruise is a great way to see the Baltics and Scandinavia, sailing into exciting port cities such as Stockholm, Copenhagen and Oslo and also through some of the most stunning landscapes on earth, like the Norwegian fjords. From added overnight stays in St Petersburg to Christmas cruises, here is our pick of the best Baltics and Scandinavia cruises for 2021, from as little as £661.
1. Northern nights
With more than 28 dining options and a theatre showing Broadway musicals, you may be tempted to stay aboard Norwegian Getaway – but step ashore and you’ll discover some of Northern Europe’s greatest cities, including Berlin, Stockholm and St Petersburg.
- 9-day ‘Scandinavia, Russia & Baltic from Copenhagen’ cruise aboard Norwegian Getaway, round trip from Copenhagen via Berlin, Tallinn, St Petersburg and Stockholm, departing 9 October 2022, from £1,009, ncl.com
2. Capital and coast
Explore the majestic landscapes of Norway aboard MSC Virtuosa on a cruise that visits the most spectacular fjords and still finds time for the great city of Copenhagen.
- 7-night ‘Northern Europe’ cruise aboard MSC Virtuosa, round trip from Kiel via Copenhagen, Geiranger and Flam, departing 5 June 2021, from £869, msccruises.co.uk
3. Christmas in the Baltics
Spend the festive season on board P&O’s Aurora, stopping to admire the fairytale markets and snow-clad rooftops of Bruges, Rotterdam, Oslo and Copenhagen. What could be more festive? Only P&O’s traditional turkey dinner on the big day.
- 9-night ‘Baltic’ cruise aboard Aurora, round trip from Southampton via Copenhagen, Oslo and Bruges, departing 20 December 2021, from £949, pocruises.com
4. To Russia with love
Home to the Hermitage museum, the Mariinsky Ballet and the Peterhof Palace, St Petersburg is a city that deserves more than one day – which is exactly what this cruise offers. Also on the agenda are the delights of Stockholm and Helsinki.
7-night ‘Scandinavia & Russia’ cruise aboard Adventure of the Seas, round trip from Stockholm via St Petersburg, Helsinki and Tallinn, departing 4 July 2021, from £661, royalcaribbean.com
5. Carnival cheer
Experience all the fun of sailing with Carnival while exploring the majestic cities of the Baltics and Northern Europe. Cruising from Dover, you’ll visit Gothenburg, Helsinki, Tallinn and Copenhagen, also spending the night in stunning St Petersburg.
- 12-night ‘Baltic Cities from Dover’ cruise aboard Carnival Legend, via Helsinki, Tallinn and St Petersburg, departing 15 August 2021, from £1,137, iglucruise.com
6. A Regal adventure
Princess Cruises’ Regal Princess is returning to the UK for summer 2021, offering sailings from Southampton – so there’s no need to fly before you head north to the dazzling Norwegian coastline and then sail on to Denmark and Sweden.
8-night ‘Baltic Cities from Southampton’ cruise aboard Regal Princess, via Oslo, Gothenburg and Copenhagen, departing 4 June 2021, from £679, iglucruise.com