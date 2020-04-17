With no clear end in sight to the rapidly evolving coronavirus pandemic, it can be difficult to get excited about planning your next cruise. It’s no secret that the cruise industry has taken a huge hit because of the global suspension of sailings, with multiple sailings up until the summer having to be cancelled.

But do not despair as all is by no means lost. There are some incredible things to look forward to in the world of cruising. Think stunning new ships, engaging itineraries and a range of new offerings from some of the biggest lines in the industry. Without a doubt, cruising will be back, bigger and better than ever.

With that in mind, there has never been a better time to start planning your next cruise. Here’s just a taster of what 2021 cruises you could be booking once life gets back on track.

P&O Cruises Iona launch

Although her launch has been postponed for the time being, P&O Cruises’ stunning new ship Iona will be setting sail for distant shores as soon as lockdown is over. The largest ship ever built exclusively for the British market, Iona marks a new chapter in P&O Cruises’ history. Built to showcase the sea with her panoramic glass walls and full wrap-around promenade deck, Iona is sure to delight many cruisers for years to come.

Get on Board

7-night Norwegian Fjords cruise aboard Iona, round-trip from Southampton, departing April 2021, from £599 per person, pocruises.com

Perfect Day at Cococay with Royal Caribbean

Having only just launched in January 2020, Royal Caribbean’s exclusive private island barely had a chance to showcase itself to the world before having to close its gates. Rest assured, the park is ready and waiting to welcome you ashore for your Perfect Day at Cococay. A staple call when visiting the Caribbean and Bahamas with Royal Caribbean, Cococay recognises there is no such thing as a ‘one-size-fits-all’ holiday and offers everything from the tallest water slide in North America to the perfect spot to unwind among the sun, sea and sand.

Get on Board

7-night Perfect Day Bahamas cruise aboard Oasis of the Seas, round-trip from New York, departing October 2021, from £662 per person, excluding flights, royalcaribbean.com

Saga’s new Spirit of Adventure

Due to launch in the summer of 2020, Spirit of Adventure is Saga’s latest boutique ship. Designed in a similar style to her sister ship, Spirit of Discovery, but with her own distinct identity, she is set to wow with expertly crafted interiors, an array of all-inclusive food and beverage options, as well as vibrant cabins where a private balcony comes as standard. Ideal for those seeking a smaller, more intimate style of cruise while not sacrificing choice, Spirit of Adventure is sure to be in a class of her own.

Get on Board

5-night Continental Escape cruise to Amsterdam aboard Spirit of Adventure, round-trip from Southampton, departing November 2021, from £963 per person, saga.co.uk

Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Apex

Promising to revolutionise the way you experience the world, Celebrity Apex is the newest addition to Celebrity Cruises’ Edge series. Due to set sail this month, her official launch has been put on hold for the time being. However, good things come to those who wait. With her outward-facing design and magnificent interior spaces, Celebrity Apex brings a touch of luxury to the ocean in a way you’ve never experienced before. Notable venues include Eden, an ultra-stylish entertainment venue, and the Magic Carpet, a cantilevered, floating platform that reaches heights of 13 stories above sea level.

Get on Board

14-night Transatlantic cruise to Spain and Portugal aboard Celebrity Apex, Fort Lauderdale to Barcelona, departing May 2021, from £859 per person, excluding flights, celebritycruises.com

Sail the Mississippi with Viking Cruises

Viking recently announced it will be expanding its destination-focused travel experiences with the launch of new Mississippi River itineraries. The new state-of-the-art Viking Mississippi will make her debut on this mighty river in August 2022 and will feature a reimagining of the chic Scandinavian style for which the cruise line’s ocean fleet is renowned. With a cutting-edge design that spans five decks, expansive windows and an array of comfortable amenities, Viking is proud to claim it will be the largest and most modern cruise ship in the region.

Get on Board

8-day Heart of the Delta cruise from New Orleans to Memphis aboard Viking Mississippi, departing November 2021, from £4490 per person, vikingcruises.co.uk

Mardi Gras with Carnival Cruise Line

We’ve had dodgem cars, waterslides, and even skydiving at sea, but Carnival Cruise Line will be making history with its latest addition, Mardi Gras, which is to feature the first rollercoaster at sea. Mardi Gras will be the most technologically advanced ship in Carnival’s fleet and offers cruisers six distinct zones to explore, including a French Quarter, Piazza and the Ultimate Playground. Prepare for freestyle cruising and buckets of fun.

Get on Board

8-day Eastern Caribbean cruise aboard Mardi Gras, round-trip from Port Canaveral, departing December 2021, from $999 per person, excluding flights, carnival.com

Princess Cruises’ Enchanted Princess

Making her debut later this year, Enchanted Princess will be the fifth Royal-class ship to join the Princess Cruises fleet and will be Ocean Medallion ready on arrival. Including many of Princess’ signatures, including the glamorous Italian-inspired Piazza and firm-favourite Movies Under The Stars, Enchanted Princess will also introduce some new experiences and redesigns of her own, as well as giving guests a second chance to experience the Sky Suite, an ultra-luxury cabin which offers the largest balcony at sea.

Get on Board

7-day Western Caribbean cruise aboard Enchanted Princess, round-trip from Fort Lauderdale, departing December 2020, from £899 per person, excluding flights, princess.com

Launch of Tui River Cruises

Tui, the parent company of Marella Cruises, is branching out into the world of river cruising. Launching with a fleet of three, adult-only ships, plus the opportunity to go all-inclusive, Tui promises to provide a personalised cruise experience with a relaxed, easy-going atmosphere that will leave you feeling refreshed. Never tried a river cruise? Then this is a great place to start.

Get on Board

7-night Rhine Explorer 2 from Basel to Amsterdam aboard Tui Isla, departing April 2021, from £1,230 per person, tui.co.uk

Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas

Launching in November this year, Odyssey of the Seas is the latest member to join Royal Caribbean’s innovative fleet and will be the first Quantum Ultra Class ship to sail Europe. Offering all-out adventure, Odyssey of the Seas is billed as the ultimate ship for memory-making and promises game-changing thrills, show-stopping entertainment and stunning, high-tech venues.

Get on Board

9-night Greece and Italy Cruise aboard Odyssey of the Seas, round-trip from Civitavecchia, departing October 2021, from £938 per person, excluding flights, royalcaribbean.com

Sail the world with Cunard

Let’s face it, what we all would love once life starts to return to some form of normality is a destination-focused holiday and a long one at that. The ultimate cruise on top of many travellers’ bucket lists, why not throw caution to the seas and head on a round-the-world voyage with Cunard? Take in awe-inspiring sights from the Caribbean, Australasia, Asia and Africa as you travel the globe in comfort and sophistication aboard Cunard’s Queen Victoria – your home for the next 108 nights. The perfect way to recover after time in isolation.

Get on Board

108-night World Voyage aboard Queen Victoria, departing January 2021, round-trip from Southampton, from £12,999 per person, cunard.com